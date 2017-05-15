Watch the official HTC U11 launch event here, live

HTC is hosting a media event on 16 May 2017, to take place at 2pm in Taipei, 2am in New York, so 7am in London.

It will be hosting a live feed online and we have embedded the stream below for you to watch. Alternatively, you will also be able to view it on HTC's official website here.

The event is undoubtedly for the HTC U11, the company's 2017 flagship smartphone that will sit above the HTC U Ultra and HTC U Play.

One of the features we've written about several times is its pressure-sensitive frame. Expected to be called Edge Sense, the technology will place sensors around body of the phone that will be used to control various functions.

As to what functions can be controlled remains to be seen, although HTC itself has been talking about squeezy sides for a couple of weeks.

Other specs for the HTC U11 are said to include a 5.5-inch WQHD 2560 x 1440 display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 12-megapixel rear camera, 16-megapixel front-facing camera, 64GB or 128GB of internal storage, microSD card slot, Android 7.1 Nougat and HTC's own Sense UI.