Watch the official HTC U11 event again here, find out what was launched

HTC hosted a media event on 16 May 2017, starting at 7am UK time (2pm in Taipei, 2am in New York) so you can be forgiven for missing it.
Thankfully though, you can watch the entire HTC U11 launch event, as broadcast live, here:
Alternatively, you can check out Pocket-lint's extensive coverage of the HTC U11, where we go hands-on with the phone and look at some of the specifications and features of the new handset:
- HTC U11 preview: Easy squeezy, liquid surface pleasy
- HTC U11 official, pressure-sensitive sides, noise cancellation and Alexa
- HTC U11: What can you do with a squeezable phone?
- HTC U11: Release date, specs and everything you need to know
We also compare it with other flagship phones out there, including the HTC model it replaces:
Finally, HTC itself has posted a few videos of some of the different aspects of the HTC U11 which you can view below. There concentrate on the design, camera and, of course, the Edge Sense, pressure-sensitive sides of the device. You can see it in action in these clips.
The HTC U11 will be available from "next week" in some regions and will rollout globally from June.
