HTC U to be unveiled on 16 May, Edge Sense technology confirmed

HTC has sent out invites for a media event on 16 May 2017 to take place at 2pm in Taipei, 2am in New York and 7am in London. The event is undoubtedly for the HTC U, the company's 2017 flagship smartphone that will sit above the HTC U Ultra and HTC U Play.

The invite itself has the tagline "Squeeze for the brilliant", and a letter U with its sides caved in slightly. This is a huge hint to confirm one of the features that we've written about several times, and that's a touch-sensitive frame. Expected to be called Edge Sense, the technology will place sensors around body of the phone that will be used to control various functions.

As to what functions can be controlled remains to be seen, although a leaked video shows the sides being used to call up a side panel of apps and then being able to select one by scrolling your finger or thumb along the edge.

It appears to make controlling the phone a lot easier with one hand, as you don't need to stretch your thumb across the screen. You will still likely need to if you want to type something using the onscreen keyboard.

Squeeze for the Brilliant U. 16.05.2017, London 7am. https://t.co/DBSzMqzLLj pic.twitter.com/sKYqRGEyaK — HTC UK (@HTC_UK) 20 April 2017

HTC has sent out a tweet to accompany the invite that shows a phone, which could have a screen that takes up the entire front of the device - although some alleged official press pics show a front-mounted home button - being held in a hand and given a small squeeze. The video doesn't show what action this causes on the phone though.

There's just under a month to go until HTC unveils its new flagship, and we can't wait to see just how the Edge Sense technology will be implemented. Other specs for the HTC U are said to include a 5.5-inch WQHD 2560 x 1440 display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 12-megapixel rear camera, 16-megapixel front-facing camera, 64GB or 128GB of internal storage, microSD card slot, Android 7.1 Nougat and HTC's own Sense 9 UI.