HTC U official launch event on 16 May, here's how to watch itHTC
- HTC U livestream online
- Touch-sensitive frame will control functions of the phone
HTC is hosting a media event tomorrow, on 16 May 2017, to take place at 2pm in Taipei, 2am in New York, so 7am in London.
It will be hosting a live feed online and we hope to have the stream here on Pocket-lint for you to watch. Alternatively, you will also be able to view it on HTC's official website here.
The event is undoubtedly for the HTC U, the company's 2017 flagship smartphone that will sit above the HTC U Ultra and HTC U Play.
One of the features we've written about several times is its touch-sensitive frame. Expected to be called Edge Sense, the technology will place sensors around body of the phone that will be used to control various functions.
As to what functions can be controlled remains to be seen, although leaked renders and a video shows the sides being used to call up a side panel of apps and then being able to select one by scrolling your finger or thumb along the edge. HTC itself has been talking about squeezy sides for a couple of weeks too.
It appears to make controlling the phone a lot easier with one hand, as you don't need to stretch your thumb across the screen.
Alleged official press pics show a front-mounted home button - being held in a hand and given a small squeeze. The video doesn't show what action this causes on the phone though.
- HTC might unveil HTC U flagship with 'touch-sensitive' frame
- Amazing HTC U 'Ocean' press pics leaks, here's the flagship handset
Other specs for the HTC U are said to include a 5.5-inch WQHD 2560 x 1440 display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 12-megapixel rear camera, 16-megapixel front-facing camera, 64GB or 128GB of internal storage, microSD card slot, Android 7.1 Nougat and HTC's own Sense 9 UI.
HTC U official launch event on 16 May, here's how to watch it
Motorola Moto X4: Release date, specs and everything you need to know
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 said to have 6.3-inch 18.5:9 screen
Motorola's smartphone strategy for 2017 revealed, Moto X returns
- Full OnePlus 5 specs leak in retail listing
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8 said to have 6.3-inch 18.5:9 screen
- Samsung Galaxy S8 tips and tricks: An expert's guide
- HTC U official launch event on 16 May, here's how to watch it
- These Nike iPhone cases are styled like the bottom of your shoes
- Motorola Moto X4: Release date, specs and everything you need to know
- Motorola's smartphone strategy for 2017 revealed, Moto X returns
- Best upcoming smartphones: The future phones of 2017
- HTC through the ages: A brief history of HTC's Android handsets
- HTC U 11 'Ocean': Release date, specs and rumours
- Full OnePlus 5 specs leak in retail listing
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8 said to have 6.3-inch 18.5:9 screen
- Samsung Galaxy S8 tips and tricks: An expert's guide
- Samsung QLED Q7F 4K TV review: QLED gets off to a flying start
- HTC U official launch event on 16 May, here's how to watch it
- Apple Siri speaker and 10.5-inch iPad Pro all but confirmed for WWDC
- These Nike iPhone cases are styled like the bottom of your shoes
- Motorola Moto X4: Release date, specs and everything you need to know
- Motorola's smartphone strategy for 2017 revealed, Moto X returns
- Google I/O 2017: When is it, where to watch, and what to expect
Comments