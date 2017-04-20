Sony's new A9 is a vibration-free, super fast, full-frame 4K camera

Sony's new A9 is a vibration-free, super fast, full-frame 4K cameraSony
Sony has a new full-frame camera, and it's pretty advanced.
Professionals photographers will want to check out the new A9. It has a 24.2-megapixel, full-frame Exmor RS CMOS sensor with double the amount of data speed processing of older Sony cameras, Sony said, and continuous shooting capabilities maxing out at 20fps for up to 241 RAWs or 362 JPEGs. It also has 693 phase-detect autofocus points, which cover 93 per cent of the frame, a top shutter speed of 1/32,000sec, and 4K video capture.
Other features include 5-axis in-body stabilization, dual SD card slots, an ethernet port, a focus joystick on the back, and a Quad-VGA OLED Tru-Finder with about 3,686k dots that boasts two-times more luminance than the XGA OLED Tru-Finder from the α7R II. That means the brightness level should be equal to whatever scene you're trying to frame. It's also customisable, with options for 60fps or 120fps.
And finally, the camera’s battery has over twice the capacity of previous Sony full-frame cameras. Sony also said the camera performs silently and is completely free of vibrations even at a maximum shutter speed - if you use the electronic shutter.
If any of this interests you, the Sony A9 will launch 25 May for $4,500 in the US. In Europe, it'll launch from June for €5,300.
