Does the Samsung Galaxy S8 display have a noticeable red tint problem?

Samsung's newest flagship hasn't even launched, and yet already there are reports about it having an issue.

Some people who pre-ordered the Galaxy S8 in South Korea have apparently received their units early and are complaining about the display having a noticeable red tint. A Samsung spokesman confirmed to South Korean media earlier this week that it's found no quality issues, but if users would like to fix the red tint, they can do so under the phone's settings menu, as reported by ZDNet.

The new flagship, which was unveiled in March, costs £689 for the standard Galaxy S8 and £779 for the larger Galaxy S8 Plus. Both smartphones became available for pre-order from 29 March and will be generally available starting 28 April. They are the first smartphones to use "Deep Red" OLED technology, which, as noted by CNET and The Korea Herald, can make whites on screen appear reddish.

Although reports, including postings on Korean forum PPOMPPU and various social networks, show the Galaxy S8 with a severe reddish tint, it's unclear if the issue is common. However, Engadget spotted "Galaxy S8 Red Screen" is now a trending term on Korean search engine Naver. If you're reading this, own a Galaxy S8, and want a fix, dive into Settings > Display > Screen Mode > Color balance.

We're guessing this isn't the start Samsung was hoping for following last year's Galaxy Note 7 debacle. We'll keep you posted.