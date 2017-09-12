Nintendo NES Classic Mini consoles back in production, for re-release in 2018

After selling out prior to Christmas last year, the Nintendo Classic Mini consoles were much sought after - fetching high prices on reseller sites, such as eBay. And as soon as Nintendo announced that it was to discontinue production, in favour of this year's SNES Classic Mini, that seemed to be that.

Thankfully though, Nintendo has had a change of heart. The company has tweeted in Japan that it will start production of its first miniature retro console release again.

New units of the NES Classic Mini are being made and the best news is that they will go on sale in the UK and North America again in the "summer of 2018".

And those who missed out on pre-orders for the SNES Classic Mini will also be buoyed by the news that production on that microconsole will also continue, to ensure there is enough stock for this Christmas and into the new year.

Of course, you might not want to wait until next summer for your retro gaming hit. So, in the meantime, you can always build your own retro games console - one that's not restricted to 30 games.

