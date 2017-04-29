How to take a screenshot on the Samsung Galaxy S8, including smart select and smart capture

Samsung has made a major change to the Galaxy S8 and S8+, removing the physical home button, meaning that taking a screenshot is now a little different to previous models.

You have a number of different options when it comes to taking a screenshot, with some Samsung additions to make it more useful than your average Android device.

Here's how to take a screenshot on the Samsung Galaxy S8.

Samsung supports the conventional Android method of taking a screenshot using button presses:

Make sure the content you want to capture is on the screen. Press volume and the standby button on the right-hand side at the same time. The screen will be captured, flashing and saving in the "screenshots" album/folder in the gallery.

Note that this is different to the Galaxy S7 and previous devices that used a combination of the standby button and the home button.

The second method that Samsung offers is one that's been offered on the past few devices, using a gesture. This is how to get it to work.

Head into settings > advanced features > palm swipe to capture. Make sure this option is toggled on. Swipe the side of your hand across the display. You can swipe left or right, both work. The screen will be captured, flashing and saving in the "screenshots" album/folder in the gallery.

Note that if you've mastered the button pressing and don't want to swipe to capture, you can turn the option off so it never happens.

This third method isn't a complete screenshot, but it's a very useful way of capturing information that's on the display, using a feature called smart select. If you've been a Note user in the past, some of this might sound familiar.

Smart select is an edge panel, you can swipe into it from the edge screen.

Head into settings > display > edge screen > edge panels. Through this menu you can enable firstly edge screen itself, but also the smart select edge panel. Head to the page you want to capture from. Open the edge panel with a swipe until you get to smart select. Choose the shape or type of selection you want to make - rectangle, circle or best of all, create a gif. You'll return to the capture page with a frame for making that selection. Resize or reposition the frame and press done. If creating a gif, hit record, then stop when you're done. You'll then be show what you've been captured, with the option to draw, share, save and in the case of text, extract that text, so you can paste it elsewhere.

The final thing to know about screenshotting on the Galaxy S8 is that smart capture will do a whole lot more for you. This is something fairly unique to Samsung that lets you instantly do things to your screenshot, rather than having to go and open it up on your gallery app.

Ensure that smart capture is turned on in settings > advanced features > smart capture. When you screenshot (using buttons or palm swipe), you'll get additional options at the bottom of the page in a banner. You can draw, crop or share, but the most useful is capture hidden areas. Tap scroll capture to include parts of the display you can see, for example on a long webpage.

The Samsung Galaxy S8 gives you a wealth of options for capturing content from the display, but is also packed full of other features. Check them all out in our full Samsung Galaxy S8 tips and tricks.