Customising the Huawei Watch 2: Straps, colours and faces for perfect personalisation

A smartwatch is a more personal gadget than many of the other devices in your tech arsenal. Getting a smartphone or pair of headphones that fit your unique needs and individual style is key, but a smartwatch like the Huawei Watch 2 takes tech personalisation to new levels.

Building on a hugely impressive set of specs - including a stunning 1.2-inch circular AMOLED display, inbuilt GPS, an integrated heart-rate sensor, and Google's latest Android Wear 2.0 operating system - the Huawei Watch 2 is a device that oozes appeal in its luxurious looks. It's about more than its standard appearance, however.

Key to the Huawei Watch 2's appeal is its extensive customisation options. This is the most personalised of personal gadgets and will fit effortlessly into your lifestyle, no matter what your tastes, needs, or style. Here are some of its top customisable features.

This isn't a watch that comes with only a handful of pre-installed apps. With Android Wear 2.0 software on board, the Huawei Watch 2 comes with the Google Play Store, giving you instant access to a world of compatible apps directly from your wrist. Many of these no longer need a synced smartphone to work either.

Whether you're after on-the-go tunes through Google Play Music, instant access to your online cycling community through Strava, or simply want to indulge in some watch-based gaming, it's all just a couple of taps away to make for your personalised app experience. And with the Huawei Watch 2 playing host to 4GB of internal storage, there's plenty of space for all these apps too.

Before you get to download all those apps, there's an initial choice to make about which watch to purchase, as the Huawei Watch 2 comes in two guises: the standard, sporty-focused model (dubbed simply the Huawei Watch 2); and the more refined Huawei Watch 2 Classic.

Both watch options are a pleasing 12.6mm thick, with the Classic's 47g form slightly weightier than the 40g Watch 2. Which model is best for you will depend largely on your personal taste.

The Huawei Watch 2 has been crafted from rugged, hard-wearing plastic and plays host to a stunning ceramic bezel that's six times harder than stainless steel, helping the watch better stand up to daily scuffs and scratches.

It comes in a variety of colours, too. For those who favour understated style, the black model is elegantly refined. You don't have to hide your inner energy, however, with vibrant orange and modernly cool green models also available.

By contrast, the elegant Huawei Watch 2 Classic features a stunning, stainless steel body for a more refined finish.

Whether opting for the Huawei Watch 2 or Huawei Watch 2 Classic, you can switch out the device's strap to give your Watch a fresh new look. It's the Classic, however, that brings the most strap-based customisation options.

Whatever your style, there's a watch strap to fit your needs with Huawei offering a selection of luxurious leather and hard-wearing silicon strap options. From the classic black or tan leather to more eye-catching polka dot designs, there is a strap style ideal for you.

Giving you ultimate control over your watch's customisation, the Huawei Watch 2 Classic also supports all 22mm watch straps. This standard sizing means you'll be able to pop the strap off your old analogue watch and add it to your new smart offering, or choose from the thousands of traditional 22mm watch straps out there to find a fit and look perfectly attuned for you.

The joy of smartwatch customisation is that you don't have to sit with the same style day after day. What's more, switching up your look is completely free thanks to easily interchangeable digital watch faces, something the Huawei Watch 2 is filled with as part of its Android Wear 2.0 software make-up.

Whether you're after a smartwatch with the look of a traditional chronograph or a more modern digital display, there are dozens of options available to choose from. You can mix them up as regularly as you like, too, with one office-suitable face swapped out for a party-ready style in a matter of seconds.

You can add more options, too, with hundreds of additional Android Wear watch faces able to be downloaded from the Play Store that's now built directly into the watch itself and can be accessed using the watch's inbuilt 4G capabilities, so no need for a synced smartphone.

Once you've picked your watch face of choice, it's time to crank the customisation gauge up to 11 and get down to making the Huawei Watch 2 truly your own. You can do this by altering certain elements of the watch face, including its colours, switching up the hue of the surrounding style, numbers and watch hands.

Where you can really customise the watch to your needs, however, is with the watch face Complications, those small elements such as the date or a second timezone that appear on your selected watch face.

Thanks to the watch's Android Wear 2.0 software, certain Huawei Watch 2 watch faces let you choose what goes where. If a real-time step-counter is more important to you than the date, or you favour instant call access over heart rate details, that's all possible. Just long press the screen, hit the customisation button and attune those Complications to what you want, whenever you want.