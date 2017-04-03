Best Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus cases: Protect your new Samsung smartphone

Samsung's Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus offer stunning designs, huge displays and plenty of power. They come with IP68 waterproofing, super slim bezels, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and 18.5:9 ratio curved screens.

As with all smartphones though, they won't stay looking new and shiny forever, picking up unavoidable scratches and dents as time goes on. Admittedly, it's always a shame to cover up fabulous designs, but it's better to protect them as much as you can than see that amazing display crack, or your keys scratch the rear.

With that in mind, we have rounded up some of the best Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus cases that we have found so far. Keep checking back as we will update this feature whenever we find another great one.

Ted Baker offers several cases for the Galaxy S8, including the Mirror Folio cases with a range of prints from the company's AW16 clothing line. The cases offer all round protection when closed, while the front cover flips open to reveal a mirror for checking your lippy or beard before that selfie. There are also snap on cases available.

Price: £40 from Proporta

The Samsung 2Piece Cover is designed to protect the corners of your new device, whilst also livening up the Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus with colourful shapes. Made up of two pieces, as the name suggests, each attaches and detaches from your phone easily thanks to suction pads. There are three colour options.

Price: £17 from Samsung

The Jack Spade Colour Block case for the Galaxy S8 Plus comes in Tech Oxford Grey and Black, which the company says are its signature colours and materials. Delivering slim and bulk free protection, the Colour Block case has an easy-grip design and it is lightweight.

Price: £34.99 from Amazon.co.uk

Uniqfind offers a few different skins for the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, including a white marble option, black marble option and a wooden option. You can choose to have the skin on its own or a skin and a hard case, either way, your new Samsung won't look like everyone else's.

Price: From $24.99 at Uniqfind

The Samsung LED Cover is another of the official cases for the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. It comes in six colours and it features LED lights to show you important information, while also allowing you to control your phone without opening the cover., such as answer or reject a call.

Price: £35 from Amazon.co.uk / £49 from Samsung

Mujjo will be offering a leather case for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus in Saddle Tan and Black colour options. They feature full-grain leather that is claimed to age beautifully and there are precise cut-outs for all ports and functions.

Price: €45 from Mujjo (pre-order with shipping before 8 May)

Samsung offers numerous official cases for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, including the Clear View case. This particular case comes in several colour options and it provides full screen protection, scratch recovery technology and a fingerprint and anti-scratch resistant finish. It is also Qi wireless charging compatible.

Price: £45.30 from Amazon.co.uk / £49 from Samsung

The Spigen Rugged Armor case for the Galaxy S8 has glossy accents and carbon fibre textures. There is air cushion technology on board for shock absorption, while a raised lip protects the screen. Tactile buttons provide solid feedback, and there is a spider-web pattern inside for further shock absorption.

Price: £6.99 from Amazon.co.uk

Another of the official Samsung cases is the Alcantara cover, which comes in a range of colours. It offers easy access to all ports, controls and connectors, is Qi wireless charging compatible and it offers a soft-to-touch finish. This case will protect your Galaxy S8 without adding too much bulk.

Price: £34.99 from Amazon.co.uk / £44 from Samsung

PELI's Adventurer case is available for the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, said to offer 23 per cent more impact absorption over competitors. It is super slim and has a clear back to allow you to see the design of the smartphone, while also offering a dual-layer structural design and military standard drop protection. The PELI Adventurer comes in Black and Aqua Clear colour options.

Price: From £29.99 at Amazon.co.uk

The Caseology Parallex Series Geometric case comes in burgandy and black for the Galaxy S8 Plus and it features a geometric pattern with a textured anti-slip grip. It offers a polycarbonate frame, corner cushion design and responsive button covers with cutouts for features.

Price: £15.99 from Amazon.co.uk

The Samsung Keyboard Cover is for the times when you want to turn your Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus into a BlackBerry, The Keyboard doesn't need charging, all you need to do is snap it onto the front of your device and start typing.

Price: £49 from Samsung

The CM4 Q Card case for Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus fits three cards and cash, while also offering protection for your new device. It has a soft-touch rubber grip, air cushioned corners and a fabric construction in order to disperse shock. The CM4 Q Card case comes in black oynx.

Price: $24.99 from Amazon.com

The Samsung Silicone Cover offers a simple but stylish design that keeps your device slim and light. It features easy access to all ports, controls and connectors and like the other official Samsung accessories, it is Qi wireless charging compatible.

Price: £24.99 from Amazon.co.uk / £24 from Samsung

The Silk Innovation Base Grip Case comes with textured edges, air cushioned corners for shock absorption and a lay-flat screen guard to protect your screen. It is available for both the S8 and S8 Plus and it comes in black onyx and blue jade colour options.

Price: $11.99 from Amazon.com

For those that like us, would rather not cover up a beautiful device with a case, Samsung offers the Clear Cover for both the Galaxy S8 and the S8 Plus. It has a bumper-style design, access to all ports and features and Qi wireless charging compatibility. The great thing about this case is you can still see the design of the S8 and S8 Plus.

Price: £14.99 from Amazon.co.uk / £17 from Samsung

Sparin offers several cases for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, with the above specifically for the smaller model. It has precise cut outs for easy access to features and functions, while protection against drops, knocks and scratches comes from the polycarbonate exterior and TPU interior.

Price: £6.99 from Amazon.co.uk

Tech21 offers a range of cases for the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, including the Evo Wallet Case. This particular case only comes in black, but it offers drop protection up to three metres, storage for two cards and access to all ports and functions. The front is also detachable, making it two cases in one.

Price: £39.95 from Tech21

Speck has few cases for the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, including the Presidio Clear + Print and the Presidio Clear + Glitter cases. Both come with a lifetime warranty, bezel screen protection, resistance to UV yellowing and a scratch-resistant finish.

Price: From £24.95 at Speck

There are several options available for the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus from X-Doria, including the Defense Lux case, which comes in three colour options. It features military-grade drop protection, machine metal over plastic and a soft rubber interior.

Price: $34.99 from X-Doria