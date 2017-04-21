Best Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus pre-order deals, great offers from Carphone Warehouse

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus smartphones will start to ship soon, from 28 April, so are available to pre-order now.

Both devices are available on some great pre-order deals too, from Carphone Warehouse in the UK.

All S8 and S8 Plus pre-orders will come with a free Samsung Bluetooth speaker worth around £100.

There are also some great contract deals available, across several top networks for those looking to upgrade to the new flagship device.

Here are some of the key deals on offer from Carphone for Vodafone, O2, and EE.

- You can get the Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB in orchid grey or black: £79.99 up front, £45.99 per month on EE for 24 months, 5GB data, unlimited minutes and texts - get it here

- Those looking to go with Vodafone, can get the Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB in orchid grey or black: £50 up front, £46 per month on Vodafone for 24 months, 4GB data, unlimited minutes and texts - get it here

- If you prefer O2, the Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB is available in orchid grey or black. You pay £100 up front, and then £44 per month on O2 for 24 months, 5GB data, unlimited minutes and texts - get it here

- If you want to get the bigger of the two new Samsung flagship devices EE has has the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus 64GB in orchid grey or black. You'll pay £149.99 up front and then £45.99 per month on EE for 24 months, 5GB data, unlimited minutes and texts - get it here

- The Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus 64GB is available on Vodafone in orchid grey or black for £100 up front, and then £46 per month on Vodafone for 24 months, 4GB data, unlimited minutes and texts - get it here

- The Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus 64GB is available from O2 in orchid grey or black for £150 up front, and then £44 per month on O2 for 24 months, 5GB data, unlimited minutes and texts - get it here

