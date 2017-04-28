Best Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus deals, great offers from Carphone Warehouse

Best Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus deals, great offers from Carphone WarehouseSamsung
The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ smartphones are now on sale and both devices are available on some great deals from Carphone Warehouse in the UK.
There are great contract deals available, across several top networks for those looking to upgrade to either of the new flagship devices. And you don't even have to lay out much up front.
And Carphone Warehouse offers next-day delivery if you order before 9pm too.
Here then are some of the key deals on offer from Carphone for Vodafone, O2, and EE.
- You can get the Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB in black: £79.99 up front, £45.99 per month on EE for 24 months, 5GB data, unlimited minutes and texts - get it here
- Those looking to go with Vodafone, can get the Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB in black: £79.99 up front, £48 per month on Vodafone for 24 months, 16GB data, unlimited minutes and texts - get it here
- If you prefer O2, the Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB is available in black. You pay £89.99 up front, and then £49 per month on O2 for 24 months, 10GB data, unlimited minutes and texts - get it here
Samsung Galaxy S8+ pre-order deals
- If you want to get the bigger of the two new Samsung flagship devices EE has has the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus 64GB in orchid grey or black. You'll pay £149.99 up front and then £45.99 per month on EE for 24 months, 5GB data, unlimited minutes and texts - get it here
- The Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus 64GB is available on Vodafone in black for £149.99 up front, and then £48 per month on Vodafone for 24 months, 16GB data, unlimited minutes and texts - get it here
- The Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus 64GB is available from O2 in orchid grey or black for £150 up front, and then £49 per month on O2 for 24 months, 10GB data, unlimited minutes and texts - get it here
For the best deals at Carphone Warehouse click here, and pre-order to get your hands on an exclusive Bluetooth Speaker worth £99.99.
