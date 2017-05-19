Destiny 2: Release date, screens, formats and everything you need to know

Destiny 2 is coming.

By the time it arrives, the original Destiny will be three-years old. And while it is still going strong, with a huge fanbase sticking with the online multiplayer first-person shooter, it's just about time for a sequel.

Bungie has continued to provide excellent downloadable content for Destiny throughout its lifespan, with entire packs continuing the story and creating a deep, tangible sci-fi landscape almost on a par with Star Wars. And from what we've seen so far, Destiny 2 takes that to another level.

That's why we've put together everything we know so far about Destiny 2, including confirmed release date, formats, screengrabs and trailers.

We'll also be updating this piece regularly as we head towards release.

The original Destiny, which is still available for PS4 and Xbox One for less than £30 on Amazon.co.uk (and $40 on Amazon.com), including all the DLC, is an online multiplayer shooter with plenty of action for die-hard gamers and newcomers alike.

Its story offers progressively more difficult missions across different planets in a sci-fi setting, each of which can be played in groups or solo. There are also player versus player modes and side missions that can be completed. The game has a lot of role-playing elements too, with character and weapon customisation and progression.

The sequel starts with the home of the Guardians, the Tower, falling to an all-new enemy, Ghaul. He with his Red Legion, attempts to steal the Traveler in order to take its power for his own. In the process, the Tower is destroyed and the Traveler's light, which provides Guardians with their abilities, is lost.

It's up to you, therefore, to help stop Ghaul and restore the Traveler to its rightful place in the Solar System.

Like the first game, there is a cinematic story that can be played solo or with others online, competitive player versus player online multiplayer, albeit with new maps and modes, and character customisation with more options than ever before.

The story is far bigger than before, with more cut scenes and characters. There is also an all-new map screen for each planet with hundreds if not thousands of side-missions and secrets to discover.

Destiny 2 is a completely new title, so any progress that players have from the original game will not carry over to the sequel. The campaign even touches on that, by stripping Guardians of their vaults and trappings as part of the storyline.

There are several key changes in Destiny 2 - new features that Bungie hopes will enhance the Destiny experience.

The major one is the addition of clans. Players can group into clans, with the ability to create custom team banners and have their own rewards and experience systems that all members will share. What's more, even if a clan member cannot play often, he or she will still benefit from the gaming exploits of his or her other team members. Every gameplay session will benefit everyone in a clan, whether they take part or not.

Guided Games is another new feature that really goes hand in hand with clans. If a solo player wants to take on a raid, trial or nightfall strike in Destiny 2 but isn't a member of a clan or have enough friends to form a Fire Team, he or she can enter a Guided Game, with a clan taking him or her on board for the duration of the co-op mission.

The Crucible has had some fundamental changes that should make it more accessible to newcomers and those who felt intimidated by competitive multiplayer in Destiny.

A new game mode, Countdown, is the first to bring attack and defend play to the franchise. You either have to stop a rival team from blowing up key points on the map, or blow them up yourself, with your team's objective swapping in each round. You can also win by killing every member of the opposing team, much like the current Elimination mode.

But the biggest change to PVP is the restriction of the amount of players in each round. Every PVP mode in Destiny 2 is four versus four, which reduces the amount of chaos exhibited in the original with 12 players running around at the same time. That should help newbies settle into competitive bouts more easily.

Lost Sectors are an addition to the campaign. There are four worlds to visit in Destiny 2: Earth, Io, Titan and Nessus. Each has its own, unique style and landscape, but all of them get a new map system whereby you get to see important points of interest appear as you discover them. Among these are Lost Sectors, areas that can be explored for treasure and bosses to fight.

Non-player characters will inhabit each world and point out Lost Sectors, while also giving you side-missions to complete.

New powers, weapons and sub-classes are coming to Destiny 2. The Titan, Warlock and Hunter classes get new Super Charged powers to play with, including Sentinel, which summons a light shield to protect you from harm and throw at enemies, Arcstrider, a mystical staff, and our favourite, Dawnblade, a flaming sword that you can fire from the skies.

Last, but by no means least for now, the PC version of Destiny 2 will be playable in 4K (3820 x 2160) with an uncapped framerate. We know, we played it in that format and it looks simply divine:

Destiny 2 will launch for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on 8 September 2017. The PC version will follow soon after and the digital download version will be exclusively available through Blizzard's Battle.net.

There will be various disc editions of the game on sale, which are available for pre-order now. Activision has set-up a dedicated website for global pre-orders for all versions of the game: Standard, Game + Expansion Pass, Digital Deluxe, Limited and Collector's editions.

You can also pre-order the Standard Edition of the game from Amazon in the US:

A Destiny 2 beta will be available to play in the summer, with early access passes to become available. More will be revealed on that in the coming months.

As mentioned above, Destiny 2 comes in several special editions as well as a Standard Edition version. Some are boxed and some are digital download exclusives. Here is what you get with each version:

Destiny 2 base game

Destiny 2 base game

Expansion Pass which includes Expansion I and Expansion II when they become available after release, offering brand new story missions, cooperative activities, competitive multiplayer, and a wealth of new weapons, armour, and gear

Destiny 2 base game

Expansion Pass (as above)

Premium digital content which includes a legendary sword, legendary player emote and a Cabal Empire-themed emblem

Destiny 2 base game

Expansion Pass (as above)

Premium digital content (as above)

Limited edition steelbook case

Cabal-themed collector's box which includes a booklet with secrets into the Cabal Empire, Cabal schematic, collectible postcard images and Cabal military pawns

Destiny 2 base game

Expansion Pass (as above)

Premium digital content (as above)

Limited edition steelbook case (as above)

Cabal-themed collector's box (as above)

Destiny 2 Frontier bag - a customisable bag that can be worn as a messenger bag or backpack, comes with protective pocket for laptop up to 15-inches

Frontier kit which includes a solar panel USB charger with built-in light, paracord and solar blanket

PlayStation's YouTube channel confirmed that Destiny 2 will feature PS4 exclusive content.

During the Destiny 2 Gameplay Premiere event held in Los Angeles on Thursday 18 May 2017, Bungie showed running gameplay for the first time. You can see a trailer for the gameplay below.

It also livestreamed the entire event, which you can still watch here.

We also recommend you take a look at the original teaser trailer, which premiered on 28 March, as it shows a very different side of Cayde-6, the Hunter Vanguard character from the Tower in the first game. It's indicative of a new-found sense of humour that runs through Destiny 2.

Finally, the main announcement trailer is also worth catching up with. It gives you a brief overview of the fall of the Tower and the rally to take on Ghaul and the Red Legion.

Activision and Bungie have now released a whole stack of gameplay screengrabs, of campaign. strike and PVP modes. You can view them by clicking through the gallery at the top of the page.