More Nintendo Switch consoles sold in first month than Wii U managed in a whole yearPocket-lint
- Company back on form
- Zelda outstanding success
It has been revealed that Nintendo sold more Nintendo Switch consoles in its first month than Wii Us in its first full fiscal year.
Nintendo sold 2.74 million Switch units in March 2017 alone, but only 2.72 million Wii U consoles in the 12 months from April 2013 to the end of March 2014.
The company has sold 13.56 million Wii Us in total, in its four-and-a-half-year lifespan. That's only five times the amount of Switch machines sold already. In just one month.
Weirdly, it has also been revealed that Nintendo sold 2.76 million copies of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for the Switch. That's 200,000 copies more than there were consoles to play it on.
Add the sales of the game on Wii U and it sold 3.84 million copies in total, cementing its status as the most successful launch title in Nintendo's history.
It all started with amazing sales over the launch weekend at the beginning of March. The first weekend sales of the Switch were better than any other console in the Japanese gaming giant's history.
- Nintendo Switch review: Return of the king?
- Nintendo Switch: Price, specs and everything you need to know
- All the Nintendo Switch games: Launch titles and every game for 2017 revealed
We've seen a few false dawns for Nintendo consoles in the past, after all, the GameCube did well initially, but considering the critical response to the hardware and amazing reviews for Breath of the Wild - ours included - things are definitely heading in the right direction.
Nintendo Switch vs Wii U: What's the difference?
Best upcoming PS4 games to look forward to in 2017: The Last of Us 2, Red Dead...
Xbox Project Scorpio: Release date, price, specs and everything you need to...
NES Classic Mini review: Comes up a little short
- More Nintendo Switch consoles sold in first month than Wii U managed in a whole year
- Call of Duty: WW2 will launch on 3 November and it has Nazi zombies
- This real-life Dawn of War III power fist can punch through toilets, oh yes!
- When is the Call of Duty: WW2 reveal and where can you watch it?
- Do games predict the future? Ghost Recon: Wildlands could be scarily close
- It's official: The next Call of Duty will be set in World War II
- Project Scorpio vs Xbox One S: What's the difference?
- How Xbox One backwards compatibility works: The Xbox 360 games list and more
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe review: The best ever version hits Nintendo Switch
- Prey preview: The horror FPS with genuine smarts
- Samsung confirms another new flagship phone this year, Galaxy Note 8 anyone?
- HTC U 11 vs HTC 10: What's the rumoured difference?
- Samsung Galaxy S8 tips and tricks: An expert's guide
- Curved OLED iPhone 8 confirmed by Samsung?
- Amazon Echo vs Amazon Tap vs Echo Dot vs Echo Look: What's the difference?
- 14 secret WhatsApp tricks
- Google Wifi review: Whole home internet coverage done right
- B&O Play BeoPlay P2 is a palm-sized wireless speaker you control with your hands
- When QLED meets Galaxy S8: A guide to Smart View, Samsung Connect and controlling your Samsung TV with your phone
- BlackBerry KeyOne now available in the UK, exclusively from Selfridges
Comments