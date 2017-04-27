More Nintendo Switch consoles sold in first month than Wii U managed in a whole year

It has been revealed that Nintendo sold more Nintendo Switch consoles in its first month than Wii Us in its first full fiscal year.

Nintendo sold 2.74 million Switch units in March 2017 alone, but only 2.72 million Wii U consoles in the 12 months from April 2013 to the end of March 2014.

The company has sold 13.56 million Wii Us in total, in its four-and-a-half-year lifespan. That's only five times the amount of Switch machines sold already. In just one month.

Weirdly, it has also been revealed that Nintendo sold 2.76 million copies of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for the Switch. That's 200,000 copies more than there were consoles to play it on.

Add the sales of the game on Wii U and it sold 3.84 million copies in total, cementing its status as the most successful launch title in Nintendo's history.

It all started with amazing sales over the launch weekend at the beginning of March. The first weekend sales of the Switch were better than any other console in the Japanese gaming giant's history.

We've seen a few false dawns for Nintendo consoles in the past, after all, the GameCube did well initially, but considering the critical response to the hardware and amazing reviews for Breath of the Wild - ours included - things are definitely heading in the right direction.