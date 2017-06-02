Nintendo Switch online subscription service delayed until 2018

Ever since the Nintendo Switch was released, Nintendo has been advertising new Nintendo online subscription service. From the moment the day one patch was downloaded, owners were told that it will be launched fully in autumn 2017.

However, it has now emerged that the paid online service promised by the Japanese gaming giant has been delayed. It will now not launch until 2018.

That's actually good and bad news. For starters, playing multiplayer games such as Splatoon 2 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will be free for a longer period than previously planned. Eventually a subscription will be needed to play online, but not until 2018 now.

In addition, to soften the blow, Nintendo has switched its plans for the subscription service. Previously, as well as online play, a paid subscription would also reward a player a different classic game each month, playable for just that calendar month. Now, Nintendo has promised access to a larger catalogue of titles - much like the recently released Xbox Game Pass.

We have also been told how much the service will cost, in the US at least. A subscription in the States will be priced at $3.99 a month, $7.99 for three-months, or $19.99 for a full year's membership.