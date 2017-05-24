Xbox Game Pass: Release date, price and all the games you can play

Microsoft has launched Xbox Game Pass, a new subscription service that gives you access to more than 100 games to play on your Xbox One for one monthly fee. And unlike PlayStation Now, it isn't a cloud service so you don't have to rely on your own broadband speeds to play.

Well, not to stream anyway, because you'll still need to download the games. However, when downloaded, you have complete access to a game as long as you continue to pay the monthly fee.

We've put together a handy guide on Xbox Game Pass, with details such as price, availability and every game currently on the platform. Hopefully it will give you everything you need to know about it.

Xbox Game Pass is a monthly subscription service that provides access to over 100 games, curated by the Xbox team. You can download and play them as often as you like, as long as you continue to pay the monthly fee. Some of them might also become unavailable as new titles are added, but you also have the option of buying any of the collection outright at special, member-exclusive prices.

Xbox One and Xbox 360 games are part of the line-up, the latter through backwards compatibility, and considering 2K, Capcom, Warner Bros and Microsoft's own studio are among the publishers and developers signed up, there are plenty of top titles to choose from.

It is available to Xbox One and Xbox One S owners. It is also likely to be available for Project Scorpio when that launches later this year.

Xbox Games Pass will set you back £7.99 a month in the UK, $9.99 in the US.

You can sign up for a 14-day free trial to try it before payment starts from xbox.com/game-pass.

Xbox Live Gold members can start their 14-day trial period immediately, with Early Access to Xbox Game Pass.

Xbox Game Pass will then be available to all Xbox One and Xbox One S gamers from Thursday 1 June. You just need an Xbox Live account.

Xbox Game Pass will always offer more than 100 games, both Xbox One and Xbox 360 backward compatible titles. Some might be switched in future for other games, but here is the current list of all the games that are currently available:

#IDARB

Blood Bowl 2

Brothers

D4: Dark Dreams Don't Die

Defense Grid 2

DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition

Electronic Super Joy

Farming Simulator 15

Gears of War: Ultimate Edition - Day One Version

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo: Spartan Assault

JumpJet Rex

Knight Squad

KYUB

Layers of Fear

Lumo

Mad Max

Massive Chalice

Max: The Curse of Brotherhood

Mega Coin Squad

Mega Man Legacy Collection

NBA 2K16

OlliOlli

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition

Pumped BMX +

Resident Evil 0

Roundabout

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected

ScreamRide

Shantae and the Pirate's Curse

Steredenn

Strider

Sunset Overdrive

Super Mega Baseball: Extra Innings

Super Time Force

Terraria

The Book of Unwritten Tales 2

The Golf Club

The Swapper

WWE 2K16