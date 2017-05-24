Xbox Game Pass: Release date, price and all the games you can play

Xbox Game Pass: Release date, price and all the games you can play343 Industries
- Not a cloud service
- Download games
- Includes Xbox 360 backwards compatible titles
Microsoft has launched Xbox Game Pass, a new subscription service that gives you access to more than 100 games to play on your Xbox One for one monthly fee. And unlike PlayStation Now, it isn't a cloud service so you don't have to rely on your own broadband speeds to play.
Well, not to stream anyway, because you'll still need to download the games. However, when downloaded, you have complete access to a game as long as you continue to pay the monthly fee.
We've put together a handy guide on Xbox Game Pass, with details such as price, availability and every game currently on the platform. Hopefully it will give you everything you need to know about it.
What is Xbox Game Pass?
Xbox Game Pass is a monthly subscription service that provides access to over 100 games, curated by the Xbox team. You can download and play them as often as you like, as long as you continue to pay the monthly fee. Some of them might also become unavailable as new titles are added, but you also have the option of buying any of the collection outright at special, member-exclusive prices.
Xbox One and Xbox 360 games are part of the line-up, the latter through backwards compatibility, and considering 2K, Capcom, Warner Bros and Microsoft's own studio are among the publishers and developers signed up, there are plenty of top titles to choose from.
It is available to Xbox One and Xbox One S owners. It is also likely to be available for Project Scorpio when that launches later this year.
How much does Xbox Game Pass cost?
Xbox Games Pass will set you back £7.99 a month in the UK, $9.99 in the US.
You can sign up for a 14-day free trial to try it before payment starts from xbox.com/game-pass.
When will Xbox Game Pass be available?
Xbox Live Gold members can start their 14-day trial period immediately, with Early Access to Xbox Game Pass.
Xbox Game Pass will then be available to all Xbox One and Xbox One S gamers from Thursday 1 June. You just need an Xbox Live account.
What games are part of Xbox Game Pass?
Xbox Game Pass will always offer more than 100 games, both Xbox One and Xbox 360 backward compatible titles. Some might be switched in future for other games, but here is the current list of all the games that are currently available:
Xbox One games on Xbox One Game Pass (as of 24 May 2017)
- #IDARB
- Blood Bowl 2
- Brothers
- D4: Dark Dreams Don't Die
- Defense Grid 2
- DmC Devil May Cry: Definitive Edition
- Electronic Super Joy
- Farming Simulator 15
- Gears of War: Ultimate Edition - Day One Version
- Halo 5: Guardians
- Halo: Spartan Assault
- JumpJet Rex
- Knight Squad
- KYUB
- Layers of Fear
- Lumo
- Mad Max
- Massive Chalice
- Max: The Curse of Brotherhood
- Mega Coin Squad
- Mega Man Legacy Collection
- NBA 2K16
- OlliOlli
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
- Pumped BMX +
- Resident Evil 0
- Roundabout
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected
- ScreamRide
- Shantae and the Pirate's Curse
- Steredenn
- Strider
- Sunset Overdrive
- Super Mega Baseball: Extra Innings
- Super Time Force
- Terraria
- The Book of Unwritten Tales 2
- The Golf Club
- The Swapper
- WWE 2K16
Xbox 360 backward compatibility games on Xbox Game Pass (as of 24 May 2017)
- A Kingdom for Keflings
- A World of Keflings
- Age of Booty
- Banjo-Kazooie
- Banjo Kazooie: N n B
- Banjo-Tooie
- Bionic Commando - Rearmed 2
- BioShock
- BioShock 2
- BioShock Infinite
- Borderlands
- Bound By Flame
- Braid
- Capcom Arcade Cabinet
- Castlestorm
- Comic Jumper
- Comix Zone
- Dark Void
- de Blob 2
- Defense Grid: The Awakening
- Dig Dug
- Double Dragon Neon
- Dungeons & Dragons: Chronicles of Mystara
- Fable III
- Final Fight: Double Impact
- Flock!
- Galaga Legions DX
- Gears of War
- Gears of War 2
- Gears of War 3
- Gears of War Judgment
- Grid 2
- Hexic 2
- Iron Brigade
- Jetpac Refuelled
- Joe Danger 2: The Movie
- Joe Danger Special Edition
- Joy Ride Turbo
- Kameo
- Lego Batman
- Metal Slug 3
- Monday Night Combat
- Ms Splosion Man
- MX vs ATV Reflex
- N+
- NeoGeo Battle Coliseum
- Operation Flashpoint: Dragon Rising
- Pac-Man CE DX+
- Splosion Man
- Stacking
- Tekken Tag Tournament 2
- The King of Fighters '98: Ultimate Edition
- The Maw
- Toy Soliders
- Toy Soldiers: Cold War
- Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown
- Viva Piñata
- Viva Piñata: Trouble in Paradise
- XCOM: Enemy Within
