How to evolve Eevee into Espeon and Umbreon in Pokemon Go
Eevee is one of the most interesting Pokemon characters. Not only is it ridiculously cute, but it doesn't have a defined evolution path - and some of the Eevee evolutions have been the best Pokemon to take into a battle - like Vaporeon.
With the release of the second-gen Pokemon hitting Pokemon Go, you'll be looking to unleash some of those new characters, namely Espeon and Umbreon.
If you were smart, you'd have been collecting Eevee all though the quiet Pokemon Go months so you'll have plenty of candy and you can basically evolve straight away to bag yourself these new characters.
Here's all you have to do:
- Open up your Pokemon collection and find an Eevee that's spare
- Change the name from Eevee to Sakura (for Espeon) or Tamao (for Umbreon), by tapping the pencil next to that character's name
- Hit the evolve button and your Eevee will change into Umbreon of Espeon
If you don't change the name, the Eevee will evolve into any of the forms that are available in Pokemon Go: Vaporeon, Jolteon, Flareon, Umbreon and Espeon.
But what are these names you have to change? They are the names of the Pokemon owners, dug out from Pokelore. So, for example, Espeon was Sakura's, and one of her older sisters is Tamao, who owned Umbreon.
The original Eevee evolutions – Sparky, Rainer and Pyro – that you'll need to control evolution to Jolteon, Vaporeon and Flareon respectively, again come from the Eevee brothers in Pokemon anime.
How to evolve Eevee into Espeon and Umbreon in Pokemon Go
