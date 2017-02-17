Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus vs Galaxy S7 edge: What's the rumoured difference?

Samsung is expected to announce its new flagship Galaxy S smartphones at the end of March, followed by their purported release around mid-April.

The two devices, which are being called the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, have been the subject of plenty of leaks over the last couple of months however, so while we still have a few weeks to wait for the official details, we can make a few guesses as to what is likely to appear.

Based on the speculation and rumours, here is how the Galaxy S8 Plus looks like it will compare to the Galaxy S7 edge. You can also read our separate feature on how the Galaxy S8 could compare to the Galaxy S7.

Slimmer bezels expected for S8 Plus

Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor expected on S8 Plus

Both reported to be similar size

According to the rumours, the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus will be slimming down the bezels surrounding its display considerably for an almost "all-screen" front. It is thought the company will ditch the physical home button and move the fingerprint sensor to the rear of the device, on the right of the camera lens, while also introducing a dedicated side button for launching the Bixby voice assistant, Viv.

Although physical dimensions have yet to be detailed or leaked, rumour has it the S8 Plus will have a similar footprint to the S7 edge. The new device will apparently have the same width as the S7 edge, and we'd also expect it to have a similar thickness, despite the increase in screen size reported. The IP68 waterproofing is also expected to remain.

The S7 edge has a beautiful solid, premium design featuring a combination of metal and glass that measures 150.9 x 72.6 x 7.7mm and hits the scales at 157g. It has a front-mounted fingerprint sensor within the physical home button that sits below the dual-edge display and it offers an IP68 water and dust resistance rating.

S8 Plus reported to have bigger 6.2-inch display

Both reported to have dual-edged screens

S7 edge could have sharper display

The Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus is reported to be coming with a 6.2-inch dual-edge display, which as we mentioned is claimed to fit into almost the same footprint as the S7 edge, meaning a big improvement in the screen-to-body ratio compared to last year's device.

Rumour has it Samsung will improve the technology within the Super AMOLED display for VR purposes but the resolution will remain at 2560 x 1440 pixels, meaning a pixel density of 473ppi, if true.

The Samsung Galaxy S7 edge on the other hand, has a smaller Super AMOLED display at 5.5-inches. It is dual-edged too and it also features a Quad HD resolution, which means it squeezes a few more pixels in per inch at 534ppi thanks to its smaller size.

Both reported to have 12MP rear cameras

S8 Plus should have higher resolution front camera

S8 Plus could have iris scanner

There have been a number of rumours claiming to know what cameras will be on board the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus, but the most recent suggests a 12-megapixel Duo Pixel rear camera, coupled with an 8-megapixel front camera.

Both cameras are expected to come with an aperture of f/1.7 and the rear is said to feature a new visual search function, while the front is reported to be offering autofocus over fixed focus, as well as possibly iris scanning technology too.

The Samsung Galaxy S7 edge has a 12-megapixel Duo Pixel rear camera with an aperture of f/1.7, phase detection autofocus and optical image stabilisation, suggesting the S8 Plus will have the same sensor but with improvements. The S7 edge's front camera has a 5-megapixel resolution, also with a f/1.7 aperture and Auto HDR.

S8 Plus should have faster hardware and more RAM

S8 Plus should have USB Type-C, but battery might be smaller

Both should have headphone jack and microSD

The Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus is reported to be coming in two variants, depending on region, as was the case with the S7 edge. One model will apparently have the Exynos 8895 chip, while the other will have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. There have been several reports regarding RAM, with some claiming 4GB, others 6GB and a couple even suggesting 8GB.

Storage options for the Galaxy S8 Plus are claimed to be starting from 64GB with microSD support for further storage expansion and the battery capacity has been cited as 3500mAh, with USB Type-C for charging. It has also been claimed Samsung will retain the 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Samsung Galaxy S7 edge comes in two region-dependant models, as we said above, one of which has the Exynos 8890 chip, while the other has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 820. Both models have 4GB of RAM and both come in storage options of 32GB, 64GB and 128GB, all of which have microSD support.

There is a 3600mAh battery powering the S7 edge, which is charged via Micro-USB, and there is a 3.5mm headphone jack on board too.

Both will eventually have Android Nougat with TouchWiz

S8 Plus should have a couple of extra features, including Viv assistant

Familiar experience expected

The Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus will no doubt launch on Android Nougat out-of-the-box, with Samsung's TouchWiz software over the top. The company has confirmed the Bixby-powered assistant, Viv, will be on board the new handset and it has also been claimed there will be an always-visible status bar, as well as support for connecting the device to a monitor for a desktop view of Android.

The Samsung Galaxy S7 edge launched on Android Marshmallow with the TouchWiz software, but the update to Nougat started rolling out mid January. There will no doubt be some new features on the S8 Plus but the overall experience between these two devices should be familiar.

Based on the rumours, the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus will feature an improved design over the S7 edge, along with a larger display, better hardware and a few camera and software enhancements.

It is likely to be more expensive though, and the the S7 edge is still a fantastic phone so even if the new device is better looking and faster, it might not necessarily be the right choice for everyone, especially those on a budget.

Everything is speculative for now but we will update this feature when the official specs of the S8 Plus are announced.