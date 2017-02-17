Google Home Express shopping: Here's how to find and buy items using just your voice

Google Home has introduced the ability to buy items using your voice.

Thanks to an integration with Google's Express online shopping service, you can shop for your everyday essentials, whether its paper towels or vitamins, and order them from participating retailers across the US using just your voice. Saying something like "OK Google, order paper towels" results in Google Assistant placing an order for you, and a Google Express courier delivering the item same-day.

Here's everything you need to know about how the feature, including how to set up payments and which retailers you buy from.

To get started, say “OK Google, how do I shop?” Due to a gradual rollout, Google said its Google Home Express shopping feature may not always be available. If Google Assistant responds with "try shopping again tomorrow", try again the following day.

Set up payments

Open the Google Home app, then tap Menu from the Home screen, and verify the Google Account that is listed is the one you used to set up Google Home. From there, tap More settings.

Find the section labeled Google Account settings, then tap Payments, and then Get Started. You'll need to agree to Google's Terms of Service.

Choose your default payment method. If you have already added a payment method for Google Play or another Google service, you will be able to select that payment method. Otherwise, tap Add credit or debit card to add a new payment method.

You'll be asked to choose your delivery address. Again, you can use one listed with a Google service, or you can enter a new address.

Once you're done with that, you'll see a list of all Google Homes that are successfully set up. Select which one you want to make payments.

Next to each Google Home, you'll see a toggle that controls the Personal results for that particular device, such as your personal information, including payments and other things like email. To allow Google Home to use your personal information, slide the slider to the right.

For a step-by-step guide on how to set up payments, see Google's FAQ page.

Find and buy items

To buy an item, like paper towels, just say “OK Google, buy paper towels.” If you don't specify a store, results will based on your Google Express order history or from other participating stores that carry the item.

To buy an item, like paper towels, from a specific participating store, such as Costco, say "OK Google, buy paper towels from Costco" or "Purchase paper towels from Costco" or "Order paper towels from Costco".

For now you can order things that cost between $3.99 and more than $100 pre-tax. Right now, you cannot buy fresh produce, perishables, most clothing and accessory items, and furniture. The price you hear includes tax, which is determined by the location of the store.

You may be given a few suggestions. When you hear one you like, answer “Yes” to place the order. ​​If you answer “No,” you’ll get another suggestion. If you say “No” a second time, you’ll find the item on your shopping list in the Google Home app. Your Google Home shopping list is saved in your Google Keep account. It is separate from a Google Express shopping list.

If you have questions about your order or need help, contact the Google Home Express support specialists.

Track or cancel orders

You can double check your order on google.com/express or with your Google Express app.

You can check the status and details of your package in your order confirmation email or on your Google Express orders page. You’ll also get an email when your order is on its way.

To cancel your order, go to your Google Express orders page, or you can find where to cancel under Orders in your Google Express app. However, once the order has been prepared for delivery, it can’t be canceled.

For more information on Google Express orders, see Google's FAQ page.

Express is an Amazon Prime-like shopping service. It has an iOS app and Android app and is available on the web. It's straightforward to use and looks like any shopping site. After the free trial, a membership costs $10 per month for monthly members or $95 per year for annual members. For non-members, delivery starts at $4.99 per store.

You'll see no service fees or store membership fees (like a Costco membership) when ordering with Google Home Express during the launch promo period. That period ends on 30 April 2017. Google didn't offer any details on future pricing or membership fees.

You can order from Costco, Guitar Center, Kohl's, L'Occitane, Payless, PetSmart, Road Runner Sports, Sur La Table, Ulta, Walgreens, and Whole Foods anywhere in the US (except Alaska and Hawaii). However, there may be additional stores specific to your area.

Starting 16 February, you can shop for your everyday essentials on Google Home using Google Assistant.

At launch, Google Home Express shopping is only available in the US (except Alaska and Hawaii). There's no word yet on when or if it will come to the UK and Europe.

