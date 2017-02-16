Apple TV 2017 will be 4K, maybe HDR tooPocket-lint
- New box could come this year
- Bloomberg sources reveal all
Apple is said to be working on a new Apple TV set-top-box, possibly even for release later this year, as sales of the current generation device are reportedly slowing.
Part of the reason given is that, while competitors embraced the 4K Ultra HD revolution, the Apple TV launched with a maximum 1080p output. And considering it is more expensive than the Amazon Fire TV or, in the US, the Roku 4K boxes, it put the device at a distinct disadvantage.
Now sources have revealed Apple is looking to rectify that error in judgement. There are claims that 4K Apple TV is in development, and the fifth generation box could even embrace high dynamic range (HDR) pictures.
Bloomberg writes that information comes from "people familiar with the plans". They state that the box, codenamed J105, will be capable of streaming 4K video in "more vivid colours". That could well be HDR.
The leaked information is backed up by the fact that Apple recently hired Timothy Twerdhal, formerly the head of Amazon's Fire TV unit. Amazon was one of the first to embrace 4K with its streamer, and it's still one of the best devices on the market.
Who knows, maybe we'll find out a bit more during WWDC in June, with the start date of 5 June revealed today? Let's hope so.
Best TVs of CES 2017: Samsung, Sony, Panasonic, LG OLED and more
What is HDR, what TVs support HDR, and what HDR content can I watch?
Dolby Atmos explained: What is it and how do I get it?
What is QLED? Samsung's new TV tech explained
- Apple TV 2017 will be 4K, maybe HDR too
- Panasonic EZ1002 OLED TV preview: Stunning OLED punch paired with audio prowess
- A closer look at Panasonic's Ultra HD Blu-ray player line-up: UB900, UB700, UB400, UB310, UB300
- Panasonic will update top-tier 2016 televisions to support hybrid log gamma
- Dredd 2: Everything you need to know about the Judge Dredd TV show or movie sequel
- Planet Earth II coming to 4K Blu-ray in HDR, out on 13 March for £40
- Philips 901F OLED TV with Ambilight review: A cracking 4K OLED debut
- Missed Tom Hardy's Taboo? You can watch the entire box set on BBC iPlayer for free
- 17 best 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays available to buy now
- What is HDR, what TVs support HDR, and what HDR content can I watch?
- Beats X headphones review: Bass marks the spot
- When is Android Wear 2.0 coming to my smartwatch?
- Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus: Release date, rumours and everything you need to know
- Huawei Watch 2: What's the story so far?
- Canon EOS 77D preview: Lucky 7s for the '80D lite'?
- Apple WWDC 2017: When is it, where to watch, and what to expect?
- Apple TV 2017 will be 4K, maybe HDR too
- Huawei P10 and P10 Plus: Release date, rumours and everything you need to know
- The crazy colours of Huawei P10 revealed: Gold, blue and, er, green
- Gotta catch even more….80 new Pokemon will be added to Pokemon Go later this week
Comments