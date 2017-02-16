Apple's Siri thinks you're Lego Batman if you say "hey computer"

Apple's Siri voice assistant is one of the stars of Lego Batman, with the voice appearing in the film as the Bat Computer.

Now you can get in on the fun yourself as themed Easter Egg has been added to Siri on Apple devices to respond to certain phrases.

You can say "hey computer" or "hey 'puter" to Siri on iPhone, iPad or Mac to get a Lego Batman-style response. There are plenty of references to Alfred, Robin and the gang. It's nice to see Apple having a little fun with the film.

Different attempts can yield different responses, so we're not 100 per cent sure how many there are. You can try it our for yourself though, and you don't even need to put on a gruff Lego Batman voice to get it to work.

Apple and Lego have had a lot of fun with their collaboration. We particularly like tongue in cheek tweet from iTunes Movies, referring to Find My iPhone tracking in reference to Bruce Wayne and Batman.

Ever notice how Bruce Wayne's iPhone and LEGO Batman's iPhone are always in the same place?#LEGOBatmanMovie pic.twitter.com/xN1i8QwiSF — iTunes Movies (@iTunesMovies) February 14, 2017

The Lego Batman movie has been a big box office success already, with an estimated $92.5 million return so far on its reported $80 million budget.