iPhone 8 will come with an OLED function area, according to Apple analyst

Analytics company KGI Securities has revealed its projections on the iPhone 8 and it believes that an additional OLED model will fit into the family. What's more it will come with a bottom "function" area instead of a home button.

The speculation that Apple will adopt an OLED screen for its next generation handset is not new. We heard last year that it may have placed an order with Samsung for OLED displays in order to create a curved screen - a bit like the Samsung Galaxy S7 edge.

However, KGI analyst Ming-chi Kuo's prediction that the OLED panel will have two functions is interesting. It says the overall display is likely to be 5.8-inches, with a resolution of 2800 x 1242, but the main, viewable section will be 5.15-inches, with a useable resolution of 2436 x 1125.

The rest of the display will form a touchscreen strip along the bottom, a bit like the function key strip at the top of the new MacBook Pro's keyboard. It can then offer different buttons or gesture options for interaction.

KGI also suggests that the OLED version of the iPhone 8 (an iPhone 8 Pro?) would be in addition to a 4.7-inch TFT LCD iPhone 8 and 5.5-inch iPhone 8 Plus.

It's worth pointing out that Ming-chi Kuo is making a prediction based on his own expertise, and none of this is confirmed or corroborated by Apple or inside sources. We suspect we'll hear more about the OLED panel in time, however.