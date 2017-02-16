LG G6 gets UX 6.0 to make best use of massive 18:9 display

LG has been drip feeding nuggets of information about its forthcoming flagship smartphone, the LG G6, for over a month. It will be unveiled the day before Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, on Sunday 26 February, but we already plenty.

The latest official confirmation from LG is about the user experience. The phone will sport LG's latest UX 6.0, the proprietary layer on top of Android. It comes with several new features, some of which are designed to make full use of the 5.7-inch QHD+ (2880 x 1440) FullVision display we already knew about.

The 18:9 screen has been designed to offer more real estate for browsing the web or reading eBooks and the like, but will also be used to its fullest for video viewing or games.

The new UX has an upscaling feature to make 16:9 videos expand to fill the FullVision display without overt image artefacts, while LG claims that new games and videos will be released to make use of the full picture ratio.

Its camera software has been enhanced too, with the ability to review and take photos simultaneously. A square camera feature splits the screen into two identical squares to shoot 1:1 images and view them in the adjacent window. A new Food Mode also adds additional saturation and colour for when shooting, you guessed it, food. Ideal for sharing on social media.

LG has also focused on multi-tasking with UX 6.0. You can open windows next to each other, such as a call reception window next to the calendar app. There are "endless" combinations available, says LG.

We hope to host the LG G6 press conference here on Pocket-lint as it happens. We will also be at MWC 2017 all week to bring you the latest news.