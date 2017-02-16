HTC is making a mobile VR headset unlike anything we've seen so far

HTC is making a mobile VR headset unlike anything we've seen so farPocket-lint
HTC is making a new mobile VR headset that's being described as something way different than Google Daydream View and similar headsets.
According to CNET, which spoke to Chief Financial Officer Chia-lin Chang, HTC has developed a VR product compatible with the new U Ultra smartphone. “We have a good plan in terms of combining mobility with VR,” Chang said. “Vive is very top end, and in the coming months you'll see our plans in terms of mobility and VR, and it's not a phone slapped onto a headset ... It'd be a different thing.”
HTC already sells the HTC Vive headset, which is a lot like the Oculus Rift in that it needs to be tethered to a PC, though it also offers an add-on that turns the headset into a standalone device, but now it's developing something altogether different. The company specified that it won't work like the Daydream View or Samsung Gear VR, both of which use a phone for its screen, sensors, and processing power,
CNET itself labeled the upcoming device as a "new virtual reality toy", while Chang was a bit more vague. He did suggest however that it is a device that'll sit somewhere between the full-fledge Oculus Rift headset and a mobile VR headset like Daydream View.
HTC's new headset is expected to launch by the end of 2017.
