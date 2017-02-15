Huawei Watch 2: What's the story so far?Huawei
Remember the Huawei Watch?
We wouldn't blame you if you didn't -- considering it first launched nearly two years ago. But it is one of the best-looking Android Wear watches to ever debut, and fans have been patiently waiting for a second-generation model. Although last year came and went without any hardware upgrades, Google recently released the Android Wear 2.0 update, so now is the perfect time for Huawei Watch 2.
Luckily, thanks to a couple leaks and a strategic social media post from Huawei itself, the launch of Huawei Watch 2 seems to be just around the corner. But what will it look like and how will it differ from the original Huawei Watch? Here's everything we know so far.
Huawei Watch 2: Release date
Android Wear seems to be making a comeback this year. Determined not to be left out, Huawei is planning to unveil a newer, sportier Huawei Watch. Venture Beat said you can expect it to be unveiled at Mobile World Congress at the end of February. Richard Yu, Huawei’s CEO of Huawei Technologies Consumer Business, also officially confirmed the watch is coming via a Weibo.
Yu didn't specifically announce that the smartwatch will be unveiled at MWC 2017, but his Weibo post contained the hashtag “#MWC2017”. The annual mobile trade show is scheduled to kick off 27 February and will extend until 2 March. Huawei has already announced it is holding a press briefing in Barcelona on 26 February.
Huawei Watch 2: Name
The second-generation Huawei Watch will be called Huawei Watch 2, according to Venture Beat's Evan Blass, a well-known leakster.
Huawei Watch 2: Design
The existence of Huawei's plans for a new smartwatch have only recently surfaced, but in his announcement post on Weibo, Huawei CEO Yu released an image (above) of a person wearing the watch, though it’s hard to determine how it looks like in the image.
Venture Beat's Evan Blass claimed it'll have a slightly sportier yet still classic design, as opposed to the Huawei Watch 2. It will also have a 1.4-inch display and both leather and stainless steel straps.
Huawei Watch 2: Features
Cellular connectivity and built-in SIM
At least one model of the Huawei Watch 2 will reportedly offer a cellular connection. Venture Beat also noted a model with a built-in SIM will be available. If any of this is true, you'll be able to place calls and won't need to connect it to a smartphone. You'll basically be able to take advantage of some standalone functionality in Android Wear 2.0.
