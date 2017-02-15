PlayStation Now to be discontinued on PS3 and many more devices

Sony has begun alerting people via email that its PlayStation Now service will have limited availability soon.

The company said its game streaming service will only be available on PlayStation 4 and PC starting this summer. It is discontinuing the service on the PS3, PS Vita, PlayStation TV, and all supported smart TVs and Blu-ray players. The discontinuation will begin on 15 August 2017.

Sony also said that 2016 models of Sony Bravia TVs will be discontinued on 1 April 2017. You can see the full list of compatible devices going forward on Sony's blog. Remember, Sony just launched the service in 2014, so many are wondering if this signals the beginning of an end.

“After thoughtful consideration, we decided to shift our focus and resources to PS4 and Windows PC to further develop and improve the user experience on these two devices,” Sony explained in a blog. “This move puts us in the best position to grow the service even further.”

PlayStation Now is a cloud-based service much like Netflix or Spotify, but for gaming. It hosts a wide collection of PlayStation 3 archive titles initially (more than 350 games available in the US, over 150 in the UK).

PlayStation Now arrived for PC users last August.