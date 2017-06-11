Xbox E3 2017 press conference, watch the Xbox Scorpio launch right here

Xbox E3 2017 press conference, watch the Xbox Scorpio launch right herePocket-lint
Microsoft will soon kick off its E3 2017 press conference, which is also being streamed online in 4K.
The Xbox Media Briefing will be held today, Sunday 11 June, starting at 2pm PDT (so 10pm in the UK). It'll run for approximately two hours and is expected to mainly focus on the all-new Xbox Project Scorpio console - also promising 4K gaming.
The livestream is available below.
It will also stream in 4K on the official Xbox Mixer Channel. It will also be in 4K on YouTube.
Further livestreams of the event will appear on the Xbox Twitch Channel, Twitter and Facebook Live, albeit not in Ultra HD.
Microsoft has also revealed that it will be streaming daily shows from E3 2017 - Xbox Daily: Live @ E3 - on the Xbox Mixer Channel from Monday 12 June. The exact times it runs are below:
- Monday 12 June: 3pm to 4pm PDT (11pm to 12am BST)
- Tuesday 13 June: 1pm to 4pm PDT (9pm to 12am BST)
- Wednesday 14 June: 1pm to 4pm PDT (9pm to 12am BST)
- Thursday 15 June: 10am to 4pm PDT (6pm to 12am BST)
In previous years, the Xbox Media Briefing was held on the Monday morning of E3 week. However, the new Sunday time slot puts it on the same day as the Bethesda conference, rather than Ubisoft and PlayStation - thereby spreading the events out a little.
