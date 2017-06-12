Xbox E3 2017 press conference: Watch it again and find out what was launched

Microsoft announced its new console, now known as the Xbox One X during its E3 2017 press conference, which you can watch all over again right here. It is even available to view in 4K on a supported computer or TV.

The Xbox Media Briefing lasted approximately one hour and 45 minutes and showed plenty of games, while revealing the price and release date of its new machine. Microsoft also revealed that original Xbox games are soon to be added to the backward compatibility list - an announcement that brought many cheers.

The video of the entire show, for you to catch up on, is available below.

Microsoft will also be streaming daily shows from E3 2017 - Xbox Daily: Live @ E3 - on the Xbox Mixer Channel from Monday 12 June. The exact times it runs are below:

Monday 12 June: 3pm to 4pm PDT (11pm to 12am BST)

Tuesday 13 June: 1pm to 4pm PDT (9pm to 12am BST)

Wednesday 14 June: 1pm to 4pm PDT (9pm to 12am BST)

Thursday 15 June: 10am to 4pm PDT (6pm to 12am BST)

The biggest news to come from the press conference centred, of course, on the Xbox One X - the company's new 4K console formerly known as Project Scorpio.

It is capable of playing games in native 4K and at 60fps, it is also compatible with all Xbox One accessories and games currently available, including Xbox Backward Compatibility titles.

The box is smaller even than the Xbox One S, even though it is vastly more powerful. It will cost £449 in the UK on its release on 7 November. The US price is $499.

You can find a lot more about the Xbox One X here: Xbox One X: Release date, price, specs and everything you need to know

There were plenty of games on show, many for the first time. Most had 4K visuals, extolling the benefits of running them on an Xbox One X. However, they will also work and look almost as good on Xbox One S.

Forza Motorsport 7 will run in 4K and at 60fps on the One X and looks stunning, if the trailer is anything to go by.

We were also especially impressed by Crackdown 3. And getting Terry Crews to provide some comedy support is a genius move.

Other games shown for the first time and/or were hugely impressive included Assassin's Creed Origins, State of Decay 2, Metro Exodus, Middle-Earth: Shadow of War and Ori and the Will of the Wisps. It was also revealed that the console exclusive of the massively popular Battle Royale-style game, Playerunknown's Battlegrounds, will be Xbox's.

Announcing that original, first-gen Xbox games will be added to Xbox Backward Compatibility later this year was almost as well-received as the Xbox One X. The fact we'll be able to play Crimson Skies once more is a great feeling.

Xbox boss Phil Spencer said Gears of War 4, Forza Horizon 3, Killer Instinct, Halo Wars 2 and Minecraft will all get 4K patches for the new console.

He also revealed that more than 30 third-party games will also be patched in time for the console release in November, including Final Fantasy XV, Resident Evil 7, Ghost recon Wildlands and Rocket League.