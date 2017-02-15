Microsoft reveals date and time of its Xbox E3 2017 event

Microsoft reveals date and time of its Xbox E3 2017 eventPocket-lint
Microsoft has announced when it will hold its E3 2017 event.
The company's event, also known as its Xbox briefing, is scheduled for 11 June at 2 PM ET. Typically, in previous years, it is held on the Monday morning of E3 week. Although the date and time have changed, the venue is the same: the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California. And remember, for the first time ever, E3 is open to the public.
Xbox boss Phil Spencer has already teased Microsoft's E3 2017 lineup, saying that Microsoft plans to focus on "new experiences with different IP". And State of Decay 2 developer Undead Labs has confirmed it will show off something at the Xbox briefing too. We also expect to also hear more about Project Scorpio, considering the announcement tweet from Xbox included an old image of the system.
Brace for big news.#XboxE3 briefing will air Sunday, June 11 at 2 PM PT. pic.twitter.com/EWilMOb47s— Xbox (@Xbox) February 15, 2017
Microsoft is the first company to officially announce the date and time of its E3 event. We'll alert you when more details become available. Pocket-lint will also be at E3 2017, which is open from 13 June to 15 June, to bring you the latest.
