This is what FIFA on Nintendo Switch looks like

This is what FIFA on Nintendo Switch looks likeNintendo
- FIFA coming in "2017"
- Can be played at home or when travelling
Electronic Arts might have pulled out of Nintendo Wii U development soon into its lifespan but it is one of the publishers committed to supporting Switch.
We learned early doors that FIFA would be coming to the platform and now we've had a chance to see a fleeting glimpse of it in action.
A Japanese trailer for the Nintendo Switch shows some of the game being played and by all accounts it looks good - not quite the Frostbite Engine levels of the Xbox One or PS4 versions of FIFA 17 but far better than the current mobile editions.
Considering you can take it with you when travelling, that'll be of great interest to many fans.
The Nintendo Switch will be released globally on 3 March for £279.99. FIFA is currently listed as coming in "2017" so an actual release date is currently unknown.
The Switch version doesn't have a yearly designation, which suggests it might come out before FIFA 18, the next annual release. It also means it might not have some of the features found in FIFA 17 - Ultimate Team, for example.
You can pre-order it from Amazon.co.uk for £59.99. That way you'll get it as soon as it comes out and we'll keep you informed as we find out more.
