Jaguar drivers in UK can now pay for Shell gas without leaving their carPocket-lint
Jaguar has introduced a new app integration that allows some drivers to use their car’s touchscreen to pay for fuel.
The Shell app, described as a new cashless payment app, will work with several Jaguar Land Rover models. With it installed, you can drive up to any pump at a Shell service station in the UK, and instead of using a card at the pump, you'd use the vehicle’s touchscreen to select how much fuel you require and then pay via PayPal or Apple Pay.
Android Pay will be added in 2017. Also, Jaguar said its cars will eventually work with the Shell app at Shell stations around the globe. If you want to make sure you were charged the correct amount, an electronic receipt will be displayed on the touchscreen. A receipt will also be sent directly from the pump to the driver’s email address.
Jaguar stressed that expenses and tax returns will be made much simpler with this Shell integration, as there will be no receipts to lose since they're sent electronically. The Shell app with in-car cashless payments will be available to download in the UK from 15 February. You can expect it in other markets globally sometime this year.
The 2018 Jaguar F-PACE performance SUV, F-TYPE and XF and XE sports saloon model ranges, as well as the latest Land Rover models, will be the first cars to work with the Shell app.
Jaguar said this is the first in-car, fuel-payment system to be offered.
Jaguar drivers in UK can now pay for Shell gas without leaving their car
Honda Civic 2017 first drive: Classic hatch gets a millennial makeover
Jaguar F-Pace review: Outpacing its SUV rivals?
Morgan made a £6,660 kid version of its all-electric EV3 vehicle
- Jaguar drivers in UK can now pay for Shell gas without leaving their car
- Honda Civic 2017 first drive: Classic hatch gets a millennial makeover
- Jaguar F-Pace review: Outpacing its SUV rivals?
- Morgan made a £6,660 kid version of its all-electric EV3 vehicle
- Audi MMI explored: A deep dive into Audi's in-car infotainment systems
- Best smartphones to look forward to in 2017
- Future batteries, coming soon: Charge in seconds, last months and power over the air
- Samsung Gear Fit 2 review: Fit Up, Look Sharp
- How to play the Pangolin Love Valentine's Google Doodle
- Dredd 2: Everything you need to know about the Judge Dredd TV show or movie sequel
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8: What's the story so far?
- Jaguar drivers in UK can now pay for Shell gas without leaving their car
- Are you a Netflix cheater?
- Huawei P10 confirmed, announced during MWC on 26 February
- 24: Legacy interactive Facebook Messenger game throws you into the action ahead of the show's premiere
Comments