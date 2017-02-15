Jaguar drivers in UK can now pay for Shell gas without leaving their car

Jaguar has introduced a new app integration that allows some drivers to use their car’s touchscreen to pay for fuel.

The Shell app, described as a new cashless payment app, will work with several Jaguar Land Rover models. With it installed, you can drive up to any pump at a Shell service station in the UK, and instead of using a card at the pump, you'd use the vehicle’s touchscreen to select how much fuel you require and then pay via PayPal or Apple Pay.

Android Pay will be added in 2017. Also, Jaguar said its cars will eventually work with the Shell app at Shell stations around the globe. If you want to make sure you were charged the correct amount, an electronic receipt will be displayed on the touchscreen. A receipt will also be sent directly from the pump to the driver’s email address.

Jaguar stressed that expenses and tax returns will be made much simpler with this Shell integration, as there will be no receipts to lose since they're sent electronically. The Shell app with in-car cashless payments will be available to download in the UK from 15 February. You can expect it in other markets globally sometime this year.

The 2018 Jaguar F-PACE performance SUV, F-TYPE and XF and XE sports saloon model ranges, as well as the latest Land Rover models, will be the first cars to work with the Shell app.

Jaguar said this is the first in-car, fuel-payment system to be offered.