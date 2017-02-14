Are you a Netflix cheater?Netflix
In an effort to help you determine how unfaithful you are, Netflix has released a "Netflix Cheating" test.
Netflix recently announced that "Netflix cheating is on the rise globally and shows no signs of stopping", claiming 46 per cent of users have done it and 81 per cent have done it more than once. What does that even mean? Well, it's when one part of a couple watches a movie or skips ahead in a series they were supposed to watch together.
Now, to bring awareness to the issue (and just in time for Valentine’s Day), Netflix has released a test that asks whether you have "cheated” on your viewing buddy by streaming a program ahead of them, how often you committed the act and when (like while your partner is at work), and whether it was premeditated or spontaneous.
Netflix said 80 percent of cheating is an impulse decision, and 45 percent of cheaters never confess to the act. It surveyed subscribers in 29 countries and found instances of cheating everywhere, with Brazil having the highest number of cheaters (at 58 per cent), while the Netherlands had the lowest (at 27 per cent).
But, no worries: Netflix also found that many of us are in open Netflix relationships. Forty-six per cent of people surveyed said Netflix cheating wasn’t a big deal to them. Phew.
Mobile World Congress 2017: Nokia, Sony, Huawei, smartphones and more
When is Android 7.1.1 Nougat coming to my phone?
Best smartphones 2017: The best phones available to buy today
Are you a Netflix cheater?
- Are you a Netflix cheater?
- Huawei P10 confirmed, announced during MWC on 26 February
- Best smartphones to look forward to in 2017
- Huawei P10 video render shows more rounded edges and front-mounted home button
- Wireless charging explained: Everything you need to know about powering your phone wire-free
- HMD to bring Nokia 6 and three budget Android phones to Europe
- Samsung Galaxy S8 in pictures: Renders and leaked photos of the next Galaxy
- LG G6 will feature a Quad DAC for "the best smartphone sound"
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8: What's the story so far?
- New Samsung leak reveals the logo for the upcoming Galaxy S8+
- Future batteries, coming soon: Charge in seconds, last months and power over the air
- How to play the Pangolin Love Valentine's Google Doodle
- Dredd 2: Everything you need to know about the Judge Dredd TV show or movie sequel
- Samsung Gear Fit 2 review: Fit Up, Look Sharp
- All Nintendo Switch owners do get a free game after all, of sorts
- Are you a Netflix cheater?
- Huawei P10 confirmed, announced during MWC on 26 February
- 24: Legacy interactive Facebook Messenger game throws you into the action ahead of the show's premiere
- Best smartphones to look forward to in 2017
- Huawei P10 video render shows more rounded edges and front-mounted home button
Comments