Huawei P10 confirmed, announced during MWC on 26 FebruaryHuawei
- Teaser video posted on YouTube
- Confirms flagship model name
After many rumours, leaked renders and all, the Huawei P10 smartphone has been officially confirmed.
It will be formerly announced during Huawei's Mobile World Congress press conference on Sunday 26 February.
We already knew about the event itself, but the company has confirmed that the "flagship device" it previously talked about is the P10. A YouTube video entitled #HuaweiP10 is coming was posted on its official Huawei Mobile channel.
Not much is revealed during the teaser clip, save for a massive hint that the dual lens cameras seen in many a leaked image will be a main focus (pardon the pun).
- Huawei P10 and P10 Plus: Release date, rumours and everything you need to know
- Curved screen Huawei P10 will launch this spring
- Huawei P10 video render shows more rounded edges and front-mounted home button
Little else can really be gleaned from it, but we have heard in the past that there could be two models - the Huawei P10 and P10 Plus. They are rumoured to have 5.2 and 5.5-inch Quad HD displays respectively and could feature a curved edge design.
The processors could be part of Kirin 960 and 965 chipsets, with 4GB of RAM the commonly tipped. A 6GB of RAM variant has also been mentioned in the past.
The two phones should be unveiled on stage at the event with Pocket-lint in attendance. We'll also hopefully bring you a livestream of the press conference nearer the date.
Mobile World Congress 2017: Nokia, Sony, Huawei, smartphones and more
When is Android 7.1.1 Nougat coming to my phone?
Best smartphones 2017: The best phones available to buy today
Huawei P10 confirmed, announced during MWC on 26 February
- Best smartphones to look forward to in 2017
- Samsung Galaxy Note 8: What's the story so far?
- Huawei P10 confirmed, announced during MWC on 26 February
- Huawei P10 video render shows more rounded edges and front-mounted home button
- Wireless charging explained: Everything you need to know about powering your phone wire-free
- HMD to bring Nokia 6 and three budget Android phones to Europe
- Samsung Galaxy S8 in pictures: Renders and leaked photos of the next Galaxy
- LG G6 will feature a Quad DAC for "the best smartphone sound"
- New Samsung leak reveals the logo for the upcoming Galaxy S8+
- What is Bixby? Everything you need to know about Samsung's assistant
- Future batteries, coming soon: Charge in seconds, last months and power over the air
- How to play the Pangolin Love Valentine's Google Doodle
- Best smartphones to look forward to in 2017
- Dredd 2: Everything you need to know about the Judge Dredd TV show or movie sequel
- All Nintendo Switch owners do get a free game after all, of sorts
Comments