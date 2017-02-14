24: Legacy interactive Facebook Messenger game throws you into the action ahead of the show's premiere

24: Legacy interactive Facebook Messenger game throws you into the action ahead of the show's premiereFox
- Interactive mission game on Facebook
- Multiple choice routes to take
24 is back on our screens tomorrow, Wednesday 15 February, with a new actor and new plot. The series revolves around a race against the clock to prevent a terrorist attack on US soil. But rather than just watch the events on screen, you can take part in the action through a new interactive game on Facebook Messenger.
The game works using Messenger's chatbot technology, whereby Agent Matthew Ward speaks to you, sends you photos, audio and video feeds, to help you with your mission. Following each piece of intel, you can make a decision on what route to take. The decisions you make affect the rest of the story. To start, there's only one option to take, but as the game progresses, you get to choose between a few.
You'll receive notifications over time, so make sure you set them to on, and from an initial look at how the game is played, you will need to devote some time to it. Fortunately, it seems you don't need to make a decision immediately, you can choose to leave it and come back to it at a later time.
It's certainly an interesting concept and we like the idea of a new style of gameplay. While the multiple choice route may have been done before, doing it an interactive way through a social media site like Facebook is refreshing.
If you're a 24 fan, you'll definitely want to try it out. You can play the game here and catch the new 24: Legacy TV show on Fox from 9pm on Fox.
