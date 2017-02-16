Denon AH-C160W wireless sports in-ears are built to last and sound great too
- Class 1 Bluetooth connectivity
- Clear Voice Capture for easier to hear phone calls
- Available now in black, blue and white
Denon is targeting the more active among you with its latest pair of in-ears, the AH-C160W. They're a wireless pair of in-ear headphones that connect to a phone or portable music player via Bluetooth, of the more powerful Class 1 variety.
Class 1 Bluetooth has great signal strength, so you won't need to worry if your phone isn't within touching distance of the headphones, you'll still get top-notch sound quality.
And the sound quality is something Denon is keen to shout about. The company's entire 50+ years of audio expertise has gone into the C160Ws, so you know they're not just a pair that's been thrown together in a week.
Inside the earpieces is Denon's own digital signal processing (DSP) technology and Clear Voice Capture, which is a technology that promises to reduce external noise when you take phone calls, so you can clearly hear every word. It also provides voice prompts for things such as battery life, and can support a number of different languages.
If you're out running, cycling or in the gym, you won't need to worry about the headphones coming out your ears, as they benefit from Denon's carefully designed Earhook technology, and come supplied with three different sizes of ring, four pairs of silicone ear tips and a pair of Comply Foam eartips, so a tight seal is guaranteed.
And being sports headphones, they're moisture and sweat resistant up to IPX5/7 standards. Denon's AH-C160W sports in-ears are available now in black, blue and white for £149 via Denon's own website.
Best headphones and speakers at CES 2017: Audio-Technica, AKG, Sennheiser and more
Best Bluetooth headphones 2017: 10 of the best on/over-ears for wireless listening
Sony MDR-1000X review: Quite simply phenomenal noise-cancelling headphones
Bose QuietComfort 35 review: The perfect travel companion
- Denon AH-C160W wireless sports in-ears are built to last and sound great too
- Plantronics BackBeat Pro 2 review: Brilliant audio from the Bluetooth king
- B&O Play wireless Beoplay H4 headphones come with Apple Watch control
- Beats X: What makes Apple's W1-enabled headphones different?
- Apple AirPods firmware update: How to check for and install latest version
- Motorola VerveOnes Music Edition offer an affordable way to go completely wire-free
- Best headphones and speakers at CES 2017: Audio-Technica, AKG, Sennheiser and more
- Focal Utopia by Tournaire preview: Yes, these really are a $120,000 pair of headphones
- Sennheiser cuts the cord on Momentum in-ear headphones, releases two new pairs of over-ears
- AKG reaches out to the frequent flyers with noise-cancelling headphones
- When is Android Wear 2.0 coming to my smartwatch?
- Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus: Release date, rumours and everything you need to know
- Huawei Watch 2: What's the story so far?
- Best smartphones to look forward to in 2017
- Samsung Gear Fit 2 review: Fit Up, Look Sharp
- Canon EOS M6 is Canon’s new top viewfinder-free mirrorless camera
- Nokia through the years: 34 best and worst phones, in pictures
- Canon EOS 77D preview: Lucky 7s for the '80D lite'?
- Jaguar drivers in UK can now pay for Shell gas without leaving their car
- This is what FIFA on Nintendo Switch looks like
Comments