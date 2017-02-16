Denon AH-C160W wireless sports in-ears are built to last and sound great too

Denon is targeting the more active among you with its latest pair of in-ears, the AH-C160W. They're a wireless pair of in-ear headphones that connect to a phone or portable music player via Bluetooth, of the more powerful Class 1 variety.

Class 1 Bluetooth has great signal strength, so you won't need to worry if your phone isn't within touching distance of the headphones, you'll still get top-notch sound quality.

And the sound quality is something Denon is keen to shout about. The company's entire 50+ years of audio expertise has gone into the C160Ws, so you know they're not just a pair that's been thrown together in a week.

Inside the earpieces is Denon's own digital signal processing (DSP) technology and Clear Voice Capture, which is a technology that promises to reduce external noise when you take phone calls, so you can clearly hear every word. It also provides voice prompts for things such as battery life, and can support a number of different languages.

If you're out running, cycling or in the gym, you won't need to worry about the headphones coming out your ears, as they benefit from Denon's carefully designed Earhook technology, and come supplied with three different sizes of ring, four pairs of silicone ear tips and a pair of Comply Foam eartips, so a tight seal is guaranteed.

And being sports headphones, they're moisture and sweat resistant up to IPX5/7 standards. Denon's AH-C160W sports in-ears are available now in black, blue and white for £149 via Denon's own website.