Wireless charging explained: Everything you need to know about powering your iPhone or Android device wire-free

Wireless charging has been around for a good few years now, but it's fair to say it is yet to take off to sky-high heights. As with any fresh technology, standards needed to be set, technology developed and ultimately pushed out to consumers.

Now though Apple is getting in on the scene, with its flagship iPhone X, plus the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus smartphones coming with wireless charging capabilities.

That could give it the shot in the arm needed to widen its appeal.

So what exactly is wireless charging, how does it work and does your phone even support it? Allow us to answer all these questions and more.

Wireless charging is pretty self explanatory. It's the transfer of power from power outlet to device, without the need for a connecting cable. Wireless charging involves a power transmitting pad and a receiver, sometimes in the form of a case attached to a mobile device or even built into the phone itself.

Inductive charging

Transmitter and receiver create electromagnetic field

Wireless charging is based on inductive charging, whereby power is created by passing an electrical current through two coils to create an electromagnetic field.

When the receiving magnetic plate on the mobile device comes into contact with the transmitter - or at least within the specified range - the magnetic field generates an electrical current within the device.

This current is then converted into direct current (DC), which in turn charges the built-in battery.

Qi and Powermat

Qi adopted by majority of smartphone manufacturers

Powermat less recognised

There are a few standards floating around. The main one that you will most likely have heard of is Qi (pronounced "Chee"). Qi is a standard that has been developed by the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) for inductive charging over distances of up to 40mm.

Qi has three separate power specifications, beginning with low power, which can deliver up to 5W and is primarily used for charging mobile devices and smartwatches - the WPC has said this will be tripled to 15W in the future.

There is a medium power spec which can deliver up to 120W and is used for monitors and laptops. And there is a high spec that can deliver up to 1kW to power things such as kitchen utensils.

Qi wireless charging has been adopted by many of the major smartphone manufacturers: Samsung, Sony, LG, HTC, Huawei, Nokia, Motorola and Blackberry.

The other standard that has the potential to steal the limelight from Qi is PMA, or Powermat. It too works on inductive charging, but in 2014, PMA signed a deal with another wireless charging consortium, the Alliance for Wireless Power (A4WP). It works on magnetic resonance charging instead. The deal means the two companies can exchange technologies and patents, to help evolve wireless charging at a much faster rate.

The majority of phones only support Qi wireless charging. However, some, such as the Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge, along with the Blackberry Priv, support both Qi and PMA standards. They both have the technologies built into their chassis too.

These are the other major phones that have built-in support for Qi charging:

Asus Padfone S

BlackBerry Z30

Google Nexus 4

Google Nexus 5

Google Nexus 6

Google Nexus 7

LG Optimus G Pro

Samsung Galaxy Note 5

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Samsung Galaxy S7

Samsung Galaxy S7 Active

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

Samsung Galaxy S8

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S

Sony Xperia Z3V

Sony Xperia Z4V

Microsoft Lumia 950

Microsoft Lumia 950 XL

Motorola Droid Maxx

Motorola Droid Mini

Motorola Droid Turbo

Motorola Droid Turbo 2

Motorola Moto X Force

Nokia Lumia 735

Nokia Lumia 830

Nokia Lumia 920

Nokia Lumia 928

Nokia Lumia 929 / Icon

Nokia Lumia 930

Nokia Lumia 1520

There are some others that might support Qi charging on a regional basis, such as the US version of the LG G6. And there are others from smaller manufacturers, such as the Yotaphone 2.

Cases and adapters available for the majority of phones

You'll notice that not many recent phones actually have the technology built-in, most of them require an adapter or case to be attached in order to support Qi charging.

Just some of the phones that support a wireless charging adapter include:

HTC 10

LG G5

LG G6

Samsung Galaxy S5 - an internal adapter that is fitted inside the phone, behind the battery cover.

Samsung Galaxy S4

Samsung Galaxy S3

Sony Xperia Z3

Sony Xperia Z2

Sony Xperia Z

There are now products on the market that plug into the charging port of your phone - Micro USB, Mini USB, USB Type-C and Lightning are all supported - and a thin plate slips between the back of your phone and a regular case. This plate receives a current from Qi charging pads to wirelessly charge your phone.

Support available via cases and adapters for most phones

iPhone 8, 8 Plus and iPhone X come with the technology built-in

Apple has finally adopted wireless charging for the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and flagship iPhone X Edition. It previously joined the Wireless Power Consortium, so it was always bound to happen eventually.

It will also be releasing its own wireless charging mat, the Apple AirPower, in 2018 which will not only work with the latest iPhones, but the Watch and AirPods when matched with an optional wireless charging case. The phones will also work with conventional Qi charging mats.

You can also bring wireless charging to some iPhone models with a Qi charging adapter. They include:

Apple iPhone 5s

Apple iPhone 6

Apple iPhone 6 Plus

Apple iPhone 6s

Apple iPhone 6s Plus

Apple iPhone 7

Apple iPhone 7 Plus

Apple also supports wireless inductive charging with the Apple Watch, it's just not the Qi standard. Charging an Apple Watch requires a MagSafe charging cable, which attaches itself to the rear side of the watch face.

A handful of car brands have begun to adopt wireless charging

Qi used instead of Powermat

Car manufacturers have recently started to build wireless charging into some models, however, charging your phone wirelessly usually means you won't be able to take advantage of Apple CarPlay or Android Auto in many cars because they require a wired connection. BMW has recently introduced wireless CarPlay in its 5 series, so we could see it further adopted in future.

Audi has a Qi wireless charger built into its Phone Box system. If your phone has built-in Qi charging capabilities you can simply place it on the pad, however all other phones will require a Qi-enabled case. Audi even has an official Qi case for older iPhones which can be used with any Qi wireless charging pad.

BMW has a similar system in its cars. In the 7 Series you can get it with the wireless charging option, or in all other BMW models with a snap-in wireless charging adapter. Like Audi, BMW makes an official Qi wireless charging case that can be used with any Qi charging pad.

The Lexus NX series can be fitted with an optional wireless charger too. Like the other cars, it's Qi-based and you'll need a Qi case for phones that aren't immediately compatible.

Toyota also offers Qi wireless charging in select models as an optional extra.

Starbucks, McDonalds, Ikea furniture

Qi and Powermat both used

You're not just reserved to wirelessly charging your phone at home or in the car, as food and coffee chains McDonalds and Starbucks have begun rolling out charging pads in some of its stores. Starbucks offers Powermat wireless charging, and you don't need to worry about getting a case if you don't want to, as the chain has different charging 'rings' available to borrow or buy. They're available with the various connectors to support a wide range of phones.

McDonalds on the other hand offers Qi wireless charging. However, unlike Starbucks, you will need to have a Qi-enabled phone or a Qi-enabled case to be able to use it.

Swedish flat-pack furniture extraordinaire Ikea has a number of pieces of furniture, mainly side tables and lamps, that have Qi wireless charging points built in to them. The furniture chain sells standalone wireless charging pads too, as well as a range of cases for different phones.

So you've learnt about what wireless charging is, what standards there are, and what devices are supported. But is it actually any good? Like most things, there are pros and cons to the technology, and they'll hopefully help you decide whether wireless charging is the way to go for you?

Advantages:

Safer way to transfer power to your phone.

Simple to just drop your phone on the charging pad.

Puts less strain on the charging port of your phone.

Qi wireless charging pads being installed in various places around the world, if you run out of juice and don't have a cable you can still charge your phone.

Disadvantages: