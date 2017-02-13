Massive Sonos Brexit price hike coming: Buy your Playbar, Sub and speakers before it arrives

Massive Sonos Brexit price hike coming: Buy your Playbar, Sub and speakers before it arrivesSonos
- Sonos prices to rise by up to £100
- New prices come into effect 23 February
Sonos is putting up the prices of all its speakers and accessories, by as much as £100.
It blames the enormous price hike on Brexit, claiming that the dramatic fall in value of the pound can no longer be sustained by the company, considering it pays for all its components in US dollars.
"Over recent months, there has been a significant change on the US Dollar to GBP exchange rate. As a result, our existing pricing has become unsustainable and, like many other companies, we have to increase prices for all products priced in GBP," it said on its website.
This means that, from 23 February 2017, all Sonos products will be considerably more expensive.
The largest jumps in price are with the Sonos Playbar and Sub. Each will rise by £100 from £599 to £699.
The Play:1 will rise to £199 (from £169), the Play:3 to £299 (from £259) and the Play:5 to £499 (from £429).
Sonos Connect, Connect:Amp, Boost and the Playbar Wallmount will all be more expensive from 23 February too, costing £349, £499, £99 and £39.
Thankfully, because Sonos has given us all a heads up, it means we can still get its kit for the current prices (perhaps a little cheaper if you shop around).
Amazon.co.uk, for example, has all the items in stock for you to buy now to avoid the hikes:
