Microsoft Build ticket registration will open up on Valentine's Day
Microsoft has alerted the media that general registration for its upcoming Microsoft Build conference will kick off soon.
In an email, the company said Microsoft Build general registration will open at 9 am PST on 14 February 2017 (otherwise known as Valentine's Day in the US and UK. The annual developers conference is being held from 10 May to 12 May at the Washington State Convention Center in Seattle. It is open to the media as well as developers or anyone interested in learning more about the "latest vision and direction from Microsoft".
Developing.
