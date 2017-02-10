Adidas miCoach merges with Runtastic's app, no longer accepting memberships

Adidas miCoach merges with Runtastic's app, no longer accepting membershipsPocket-lint
Sports giant Adidas bought mobile fitness startup Runtastic in August 2015 in a deal worth a reported $220 million (£153 million). At the time, Runtastic said nothing would happen to its own app and services. Today, that promise has been confirmed as Adidas has revealed it is shutting down its own miCoach service and focusing on Runtastic's instead.
If you're a MiCoach user, you've still got plenty of time to use the service, as it isn't going anywhere until 31 December 2018, but you won't be able to sign up to a new membership with it from today.
Instead, you can sign up to Runtastic, which you can use to set running goals based on weight loss or distance, and the service also has GPS tracking and voice coaching functions. You can compete with friends to see who has run the furthest distance each week or month, and those same friends can even send you messages of encouragement during your own workouts.
Adidas has set up a transition service for any miCoach users who wish to migrate to Runtastic. You'll still need to sign up to a new Runtastic account, but you can link your miCoach account and sync all your workout data across to the new service.
Runtastic currently boasts 200 million downloads and 100+ million registered users, following Adidas' takeover and subsequent commitment to the service, expect those numbers to rise.
Runtastic has also been announced as one of the standalone apps that will work with Android Wear 2.0 watches that have built in GPS and cellular connectivity, so you won't need to take your smartphone out with you when running.
