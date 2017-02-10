Standalone Strava app rolls out for Android Wear 2.0

Standalone Strava app rolls out for Android Wear 2.0Strava
- Standalone Strava app, doesn't require connection to a smartphone
- Available for Android Wear devices with software 2.0
- Standalone app update coming for Apple Watch Series 2
We've known a standalone Strava app would be coming with the introduction of Android Wear 2.0 and now the fitness tracking company has announced it is now available to download. The standalone app means users will be able to track distance, time, pace, laps, split times and heart rate, all directly from an Android Wear 2.0 watch, without the need for a connected smartphone.
Until the release of 2.0, Android Wear devices were required to be connected to a smartphone to get an internet connection. Now, any Android Wear watch that can be updated to software version 2.0, has built-in GPS and cellular connectivity, can benefit from the full range of features of the standalone Strava app.
Mateo A. Ortega, head of integration for Strava said of the new app: "We welcome the highly anticipated release of Android Wear 2.0",
"Wear 2.0's standalone model is forward thinking and innovative, and pushes the limits of what we thought was possible. This platform introduces many features that benefit Strava athletes, such as the option to record and upload activities independent of their phone".
The app is available to download now from the Play Store directly through an Android Wear device.
- When is Android Wear 2.0 coming to my smartwatch?
- iPhone owners to benefit from Android Wear 2.0, thanks to standalone apps
But what if you're an Apple Watch user? For now, you'll still need to have your iPhone connected to your watch and with you when you want to record any data. Strava has said itself "We do not currently support the native GPS of the Apple Watch 2.0. But, the next version of Strava for Apple Watch is in the works, and will take advantage of the native GPS. We expect to release it before spring (early 2017)". So some solace, at least.
What is Circle and how does it work?
Standalone Strava app rolls out for Android Wear 2.0
Netflix tips and tricks: How to master your binge-watching experience from any...
Pinterest Lens uses a camera to search items around you in real time
- Netflix tips and tricks: How to master your binge-watching experience from any device
- What is Circle and how does it work?
- Standalone Strava app rolls out for Android Wear 2.0
- Pinterest Lens uses a camera to search items around you in real time
- Alexa comes to your car with Logitech ZeroTouch, but this might not be the experience you're looking for
- YouTube launches live mobile streaming: Here's how it works
- Facebook Friends Day: What is it and how do those cheesy videos work?
- S Health review: Is Samsung's fitness app in the best shape?
- 7 best encrypted messaging apps for all the Edward Snowdens out there
- Yo is an actual at-home male fertility test you just use with your phone
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 vs Tab S2: What's the rumoured difference?
- Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus: Release date, rumours and everything you need to know
- What is PS4 Pro boost mode, when’s it coming and how does improve all PS4 games?
- When is Android Wear 2.0 coming to my smartwatch?
- Huawei EMUI 5.0 tips and tricks: Hidden gems and problem fixes for Huawei’s mobile OS
- Netflix tips and tricks: How to master your binge-watching experience from any device
- These leaked images claim to be of the Sony Xperia X2
- Amazon Echo vs Amazon Tap vs Echo Dot: What's the difference?
- Android Wear 2.0: What's new in the major software update for watches?
- Alexa voice control coming to all existing Sonos speakers, soon
Comments