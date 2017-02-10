Daydream VR is coming to a Chrome browser near you

Google has announced it has begun rolling out an update for its Chrome web browser on Daydream-ready Android smartphones, that will let you access WebVR-formatted web pages with a Daydream View VR headset.

WebVR was developed by Google to be specifically used within a web browser for virtual reality experiences. When viewing a WebVR page, the web page and the smartphone's sensors with in unison, with the page moving around and sound changing perspective depending on which way the headset is facing.

While the newly updated Chrome web browser currently only works with a Daydream View VR headset, Google has confirmed it will be bringing support to more headsets in the future, including Google Cardboard. If you don't have a headset at all, you can still access the WebVR pages, on either mobile or desktop, and interact with them using your finger or mouse.

There's already a bundle of specifically developed web-based virtual reality content, including Matterport VR, which lets you tour in excess of 300,000 celebrity homes, museums, canyons and iconic architecture, along wth WebVR Lab which lets you get creative, building various projects with the Daydream Controller. Full details of the experiences available can be found on Google's blog.

The update for the Chrome browser should be available now, so be sure to check the Play Store in case your Daydream-ready phone is ready to download.