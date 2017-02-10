Daydream VR is coming to a Chrome browser near you

Daydream VR is coming to a Chrome browser near youPocket-lint
- Web-based virtual reality content on Daydream-ready smartphones
- Compatible with Daydream View headset, support for more headsets in the future
- Available to download now
Google has announced it has begun rolling out an update for its Chrome web browser on Daydream-ready Android smartphones, that will let you access WebVR-formatted web pages with a Daydream View VR headset.
WebVR was developed by Google to be specifically used within a web browser for virtual reality experiences. When viewing a WebVR page, the web page and the smartphone's sensors with in unison, with the page moving around and sound changing perspective depending on which way the headset is facing.
While the newly updated Chrome web browser currently only works with a Daydream View VR headset, Google has confirmed it will be bringing support to more headsets in the future, including Google Cardboard. If you don't have a headset at all, you can still access the WebVR pages, on either mobile or desktop, and interact with them using your finger or mouse.
There's already a bundle of specifically developed web-based virtual reality content, including Matterport VR, which lets you tour in excess of 300,000 celebrity homes, museums, canyons and iconic architecture, along wth WebVR Lab which lets you get creative, building various projects with the Daydream Controller. Full details of the experiences available can be found on Google's blog.
- Google Daydream review: A pixel perfect VR experience?
- This is Huawei's Daydream VR headset
- HTC Vive's VR headset designer is now working on Google Daydream
The update for the Chrome browser should be available now, so be sure to check the Play Store in case your Daydream-ready phone is ready to download.
Best VR headsets to buy in 2017, whatever your budget
HTC Vive review: An experience that’s out of this world
Sony PlayStation VR review: Virtual reality for the masses
Google Daydream View review: A Pixel-perfect VR experience?
- Daydream VR is coming to a Chrome browser near you
- Apple's rumoured AR smart glasses might finally debut this summer
- Microsoft hasn't sold many HoloLens headsets, but that's okay
- HTC Vive's VR headset designer is now working on Google Daydream
- Best VR headsets to buy in 2017, whatever your budget
- Take a tour with President Obama through the White House in VR
- HTC Vive Tracker preview: Turns baseball bats, guns and more into VR controllers
- What is Google Daydream and what devices support it? Google's Android VR platform explained
- This is Huawei's Daydream VR headset
- Lenovo's Windows VR headset will do affordable room-scale virtual reality
- When is Android Wear 2.0 coming to my smartwatch?
- Amazon Echo vs Amazon Tap vs Echo Dot: What's the difference?
- Mobile World Congress 2017: Nokia, Sony, Huawei, smartphones and more
- These leaked images claim to be of the Sony Xperia X2
- Huawei EMUI 5.0 tips and tricks: Hidden gems and problem fixes for Huawei’s mobile OS
- LG G6 teaser suggests phone may offer Google Assistant and Alexa
- Alexa voice control coming to all existing Sonos speakers, soon
- What is HDR, what TVs support HDR, and what HDR content can I watch?
- When is Android 7.1.1 Nougat coming to my phone?
- Android Wear 2.0: What's new in the major software update for watches?
Comments