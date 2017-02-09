Polar M600 will update to Android Wear 2.0, add indoor swimming metrics this spring

Polar is updating its M600 to the newly released Android Wear 2.0.

As part of the update, the smartwatch will add indoor swimming metrics such as distance, pace, strokes per minute, and strokes per pool length. The watch can also determine if you're swimming freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke, or butterfly. The update will further bring the ability for both Android and iOS users to access Google Play store, so that you can download apps and use them directly on the M600.

In our review of the M600 watch, we called it a fusion of smartwatch and sports device. It takes Android's platform and laces in sports and fitness tracking functions, but maintains a balance that some devices don't manage. It succeeds in being both where others have failed. It feels like a proper Polar sports watch, boosted by the best of Android Wear. It features proprietary 6-LED optical heart rate technology and integrated GPS.

With Android Wear 2.0, the $329 (£269) Polar M600 will also get built-in Google Assistant, the ability to customise watch faces, receive calendar notifications, read and reply to texts, scroll through social media feeds, as well as an improved user interface.

The update will be available to all Polar M600 users this spring. To learn more about Android Wear 2.0 and which other devices will get it, check out Pocket-lint's guide.