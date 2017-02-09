Missed Tom Hardy's Taboo? You can watch the entire box set on BBC iPlayer for free

Taboo, starring Tom Hardy, has been one of the BBC's most talked about drama series for years and if you've missed it you're in for a treat; the entire box-set will be available to watch for free on BBC iPlayer for more than a month.

The eight-episode series will remain on iPlayer for 30 days after the last show has aired - which is scheduled for 28 February.

Executive produced by Ridley Scott, series creator Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders) and Hardy himself, Taboo also stars Stephen Graham (Boardwalk Empire, This is England) and Jonathan Pryce (Game of Thrones). It is set in the 1800s, with Hardy's James Delany returning to London after being presumed dead in Africa only to be embroiled in conspiracy, intrigue and bloodshed.

The Beeb's decision to offer the box set for a prolonged period is part of the broadcaster's plans to make more content available for longer on the streaming platform. It will also do the same with Apple Tree Yard, another hard hitting drama currently being screened in the UK.

"Taboo and Apple Tree Yard have both been huge hits on TV and on BBC iPlayer. Now viewers will be able to enjoy them as full box sets - and we want to do the same for more shows in the future," said Dan Taylor-Watt, head of BBC iPlayer.

"It’s giving viewers what they want - and it’s just the start of what we can do to ensure BBC iPlayer is the UK’s number one online TV service."