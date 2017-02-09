Missed Tom Hardy's Taboo? You can watch the entire box set on BBC iPlayer for freeBBC
- Taboo and Apple Tree Yard available for 30 days after broadcast
- More box sets will be added in future
Taboo, starring Tom Hardy, has been one of the BBC's most talked about drama series for years and if you've missed it you're in for a treat; the entire box-set will be available to watch for free on BBC iPlayer for more than a month.
The eight-episode series will remain on iPlayer for 30 days after the last show has aired - which is scheduled for 28 February.
Executive produced by Ridley Scott, series creator Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders) and Hardy himself, Taboo also stars Stephen Graham (Boardwalk Empire, This is England) and Jonathan Pryce (Game of Thrones). It is set in the 1800s, with Hardy's James Delany returning to London after being presumed dead in Africa only to be embroiled in conspiracy, intrigue and bloodshed.
The Beeb's decision to offer the box set for a prolonged period is part of the broadcaster's plans to make more content available for longer on the streaming platform. It will also do the same with Apple Tree Yard, another hard hitting drama currently being screened in the UK.
"Taboo and Apple Tree Yard have both been huge hits on TV and on BBC iPlayer. Now viewers will be able to enjoy them as full box sets - and we want to do the same for more shows in the future," said Dan Taylor-Watt, head of BBC iPlayer.
"It’s giving viewers what they want - and it’s just the start of what we can do to ensure BBC iPlayer is the UK’s number one online TV service."
Best TVs of CES 2017: Samsung, Sony, Panasonic, LG OLED and more
What is HDR, what TVs support HDR, and what HDR content can I watch?
Dolby Atmos explained: What is it and how do I get it?
What is QLED? Samsung's new TV tech explained
- Virgin TV V6 box review: Virgin Media’s 4K HDR TiVo powerhouse
- Missed Tom Hardy's Taboo? You can watch the entire box set on BBC iPlayer for free
- 17 best 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays available to buy now
- What is HDR, what TVs support HDR, and what HDR content can I watch?
- What is the Virgin TV V6 box? Virgin Media's 4K HDR flagship service explained
- Virgin TV V6 box vs Sky Q: What's the difference?
- Best 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray players 2017
- Best Super Bowl 51 (2017) ads and teasers: Nintendo, Google, Mercedes, Amazon and more
- Best 4K TVs: Ultra HD televisions to buy in 2017
- Sony 4K HDR TV choices for 2017: A1 OLED, ZD9, XE94, XE93, XE90, XE85, XE80 compared
- When is Android 7.1.1 Nougat coming to my phone?
- Jaguar F-Pace review: Outpacing its SUV rivals?
- Virgin TV V6 box review: Virgin Media’s 4K HDR TiVo powerhouse
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 vs Tab S2: What's the rumoured difference?
- Android Wear 2.0: What's new in the major software update for watches?
- Samsung Galaxy S8 in pictures: Renders and leaked photos of the next Galaxy
- Mobile World Congress 2017: Nokia, Sony, Huawei, smartphones and more
- Samsung Galaxy A5 review: Premium feel at a mid-range price
- Missed Tom Hardy's Taboo? You can watch the entire box set on BBC iPlayer for free
- Alexa voice control coming to all existing Sonos speakers, soon
Comments