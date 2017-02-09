Apple could charge over $1000 for the iPhone 8

Apple could charge over $1000 for the iPhone 8Pocket-lint
- Most feature-rich iPhone yet
- High-end model released alongside iPhone 7s and 7s Plus
Apple will unveil new iPhone models in September, that much we know, but we're still not entirely certain on the naming pattern. Because this year will celebrate 10 years of the iPhone, many analysts are expecting Apple to skip the 'S' range and go straight for iPhone 8.
However, Fast Company has cited a source familiar with Apple's plans as saying the company will in fact release three models: iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus and an iPhone 8. The iPhone 8 will sit at the top of the range and will be the only one to feature an OLED screen and more premium features, and a premium price tag to match, to the tune of $1000.
Some industry analysts have said the high-end iPhone may actually be called iPhone X, and with X being 10 in Roman numerals, it's certainly possible. The premium model is said to come with a 5.8-inch OLED display, which will cost Apple more to produce than the LCD displays on current models, while the 4.7in 7s and 5.5in 7s Plus will retain the same LCD screens as their predecessors.
- All iPhone 8 models will have curved OLED screens made by Samsung, says report
- Huge leak seemingly confirms three iPhones for 2017
- Apple iPhone 8 with 5.8-inch AMOLED display could debut alongside iPhone 7S models
The iPhone 8/X's 5.8in OLED screen will allegedly cover the entire front of the phone, a rumour we've heard before, and would see Apple ditch the home button for the first time since the iPhone's introduction 10 years ago. It's now not clear if the 7s models will also lose the home button too.
If the high-end iPhone is real, it's said to be Apple's most feature rich yet, and along with the OLED display and no home button, could lose the side buttons too, with touch sensitive controls embedded into the metal sidings instead. Fast Company's source adds that Apple has been working with a company called Lumentum, which specialises in 3D-sensing technology. It's not clear how Lumentum's technologies will be used in the upcoming iPhone, but it's thought it could enable face-unlock authentication as an added security measure or for augmented reality purposes.
While we've heard several times Apple will implement an OLED display, we haven't heard too much about three models. Of course, until Apple officially unveils any products itself, we have to take these claims and rumours with a pinch of salt.
