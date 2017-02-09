Windows 10 Creature Update adds picture-in-picture, is feature-complete for April roll out

Laptops
Microsoft Windows 10 Creature Update adds picture-in-picture, is feature-complete for April roll out

Two months before the release of the Creators Update, Microsoft has announced a new feature included in the upcoming upgrade.

PC owners who run the Creators Update will get picture-in-picture support. Microsoft is calling the feature “Compact Overlay". It will be available for all app developers making Universal Windows apps, and it'll be available in built-in apps like Movies & TV or Skype. The feature essentially allows you to watch something like a Skype video call in a window that can hover above another window or app you may be using.

Microsoft Windows 10 Creators Update: What’s new?

Microsoft is currently testing Compact Overlay as part of the latest Windows 10 build 15031, which the company made available for fast ring insiders on 8 February. Microsoft also revealed Wednesday that Windows 10 Creators Update is feature-complete, meaning all of the new features are finished - apart from any bugs that may be found - for the update's official release coming to consumers this spring.

Microsoft will make the Windows 10 Creators Update available to new and existing PCs in April.

Best laptops 2017: The best laptops you can buy today

Best laptops 2017: The best laptops you can buy today

Which Apple MacBook is best for you? MacBook, MacBook Air or MacBook Pro?

Which Apple MacBook is best for you? MacBook, MacBook Air or MacBook Pro?

5 best laptops for Windows 10: The best available to buy today

5 best laptops for Windows 10: The best available to buy today

Windows 10 Creature Update adds picture-in-picture, is feature-complete for April roll out

Windows 10 Creature Update adds picture-in-picture, is feature-complete for...

Popular In Laptops On Pocket-lint
  1. Windows 10 Creature Update adds picture-in-picture, is feature-complete for April roll out
  2. Logitech Brio is the world's first 4K webcam
  3. Lenovo Yoga A12 is a budget, portable laptop with a touchscreen keyboard
  4. When is the 2017 Super Bowl LI and where can you stream it online?
  5. Is Apple making its own chips for Macs so it can eventually ditch Intel?
  1. Acer Spin 5 review: An affordable all-rounder
  2. Apple is bringing iOS' Night Shift mode to Macs with Sierra update
  3. Good news, all 2017 Chromebooks will support Android apps
  4. BT launches Whole Home Wi-Fi to eliminate dead spots
  5. Wondershare data recovery: Recover deleted files from Recycle Bin/Pendrive/SD Card/Hard disk/Memory Card
  1. Samsung Galaxy S8 in pictures: Renders and leaked photos of the next Galaxy
  2. LG G6: Release date, rumours and everything you need to know
  3. Virgin TV V6 box review: Virgin Media’s 4K HDR TiVo powerhouse
  4. Alexa voice control coming to all existing Sonos speakers, soon
  5. Mobile World Congress 2017: Nokia, Sony, Huawei, smartphones and more
  1. When is Android 7.1.1 Nougat coming to my phone?
  2. Jaguar F-Pace review: Outpacing its SUV rivals?
  3. Android Pay explained: How it works and where it's supported
  4. Amazing Samsung Galaxy S8 picture leak shows phone in the flesh
  5. Samsung Galaxy S8 vs Google Pixel: What's the rumoured difference?

Comments