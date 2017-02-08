Verizon quietly debuts its first watch 'Wear24' running Android Wear 2.0

Buried in announcement that it would sell Google's new LG watches, Verizon has quietly announced its own Android Wear smartwatch.

That's right. Verizon is releasing its own branded Android Wear device, called the Wear24. Like the LG Watch Sport and Style, it runs the latest version of Android Wear, otherwise known as Android Wear 2.0. It features a 1.39-inch circular display (480x480 resolution), and it comes with LTE, Wi-Fi, and NFC connectivity options. You'll also find all the usual sensors, including an accelerometer and a heart-rate sensor.

Specifications are spare so far, and there's only one image of the watch, which you can see above, so it's difficult to determine how big it is or how it compares to LG's latest Android Wear watches. Still, Wear24 is interesting because its the first wearable device that the carrier has sold under its own brand. The Wear24 will be available on Verizon for $300 (about £240) with a two-year contract sometime in March.

It'll presumably be available just in the US, though we've contacted the company for more details.