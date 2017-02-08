Alexa voice control coming to all existing Sonos speakers, soon

Sonos will be introducing voice control to all its existing speakers through Amazon's Echo and Echo Dot later this year, though an exact date has yet to be detailed.

The company announced plans to introduce voice control in March 2016, but it said it would not expedite it just because rivals are doing it.

In a blog post last year, former Sonos CEO, John MacFarlane, said it would take its time to find the best platform: "Sonos is taking the long view in how best to bring voice-enabled music experiences into the home. Voice is a big change for us, so we'll invest what’s required to bring it to market in a wonderful way."

That platform is now in testing stages, with Sonos delivering its first public demo of the Alexa voice control in action at its offices in Boston, USA.

The company is still keen to get the experience right though and although Alexa worked very well in our demo, responding quickly and efficiently to pause the Sonos speaker, search for David Bowie tracks and tell us which Bowie track it was then playing, it isn't quite ready for release yet.

Echo and Echo Dot currently require users to say "on Sonos" at the end of the command to Alexa, which the company has said won't be the case at launch. It told us it was working closely with Amazon in order for the voice control to be as seamless as possible.

New Sonos CEO, Patrick Spence, also said Amazon was only the beginning when it came to voice control. He said Sonos is committed to using multiple voice assistants in the future, which suggests compatibility with Siri, Cortana and Google Assistant might not be too far away.