Pokemon Go is spreading the love for Valentine's Day, double candy and higher spawn rates for pink Pokemon

Pokemon Go is spreading the love for Valentine's Day, double candy and higher spawn rates for pink PokemonPokemon
- Double candy when catching, hatching and transferring Pokemon
- Higher spawn rates for pink Pokemon
- Increased chance of hatching a second generation pink Pokemon
The Pokemon Company and Niantic are feeling very generous and to celebrate Valentine's Day, are spreading the love in the form of more candy and a greater chance of catching certain Pokemon when playing Pokemon Go. Starting from 7.00pm tonight, 8 February, you will be able to collect double the amount of candy when catching, hatching and transferring Pokemon, while your Buddy Pokemon will go out its way to find double the amount of candy for you, their trainer.
The love doesn't end there though, as pink Pokemon including Chansey, Clefable, Porygon and others will have higher spawn rates, meaning there's a greater chance of you catching one to add to your collection, or collect more candy to evolve them.
Other second generation pink Pokemon such as Cleffa, Igglybuff and Smoochum will have a higher chance of hatching from eggs you collect. Last but not least, any Lure modules you deploy will be active for six hours as opposed to the standard 30 minutes.
Pokemon Go has had several new features added to it in recent months to help encourage players to continue their quests, or to entice players back that may have felt the novelty had worn off. The introduction of second generation Pokemon and Ditto were certainly welcomed with open arms, and Pokeballs, while the improved nearby feature has made it much easier to track down any elusive pocket monsters you're missing from the Pokedex.
- Pokemon Go: How to play and other tips and tricks
- How to catch Ditto in Pokemon Go
- Pokemon Go: Sightings and nearby will super-charge maps and help you find Pokemon
Be sure to make full use of this new feature for Valentine's Day though, as the double candy and increased chance of catching pink Pokemon will end at 7pm on 15 February.
