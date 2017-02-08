Amazing Samsung Galaxy S8 picture leak shows phone in the flesh

Amazing Samsung Galaxy S8 picture leak shows phone in the fleshWeibo
- 'Real life' photo shows many of the features previously rumoured
- Bixby will allegedly support seven to eight languages
We've seen countless renders and drawings depicting the Samsung Galaxy S8 over recent months but now we may have been presented with a real life image showing the real deal. The image, that appeared on Chinese social site Weibo, shows the Galaxy S8 conforming with many of the renders we've previously seen, showing curved edges, a USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack and a single speaker on the bottom right edge.
It also clearly shows that Samsung has indeed got rid of the physical home button on the front, and replaced it with a much larger screen than before.
Another feature expected to come with the Galaxy S8, but not shown in this particular picture, is a dedicated side-mounted button to access Samsung's very own personal assistant, Bixby. And Bixby will, according to ET News, be able to support seven to eight languages including English, Korean and Chinese.
- What is Bixby? Everything you need to know about Samsung's assistant
- Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus: What's the rumoured difference?
It's thought that Samsung wants to support multiple languages because Bixby will be integrated into the company's home appliances and Samsung Pay. Once a customer buys a Galaxy S8 with Bixby, the aim is for them to eventually invest in Samsung refrigerators, washing machines and the like, to create an entire Samsung ecosystem.
In comparison, Google Assistant on the Pixel phones can currently only support English and German, although Siri can understand languages from 36 different countries.
