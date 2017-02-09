Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 vs Tab S2: What's the rumoured difference?

Samsung is reported to be unveiling its next iPad-rival during Mobile World Congress 2017 at the end of February. The new tablet has leaked on numerous occasions over the last couple of months, giving us some indiction as to what we might be able to expect.

Here is how the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 compares to 2015's Galaxy Tab S2, based on the speculation.

Same 5.6mm slim build rumoured

S Pen rumoured to be coming with the Tab S3

USB Type-C expected for Tab S3

Leaks regarding the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3's design have been a little thin on the ground in comparison to its hardware, though it has been claimed the new tablet will offer the 5.6mm slim build of its predecessor. A premium metal finish is expected and we'd also expect USB Type-C and a fingerprint scanner.

There have also been talks of Samsung including the S Pen Stylus within the Tab S3 box, though its been claimed there won't be a dedicated slot for it on the tablet itself, as there is on the Note range of smartphones.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 comes in two sizes and it offers a lovely metal build with rounded corners and a fingerprint sensor within the home button on the front of the device.

The smaller model measures 198.6 x 134.8 x 5.6mm and weighs 265g, while the larger model has a footprint of 237.3 x 169 x 5.6mm and weighs 389g.

Tab S3 expected to come with 9.7-inch display

Two variants rumoured, like Tab S2

Same Quad HD resolution expected

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 is claimed to be coming in two screen sizes, though so far only one has been detailed in leaks. A report has said we would see a 9.7-inch display with a 2048 x 1536 pixel resolution for the Tab S3, which would be the same as the larger Tab S2.

The Tab S2 also comes in an 8-inch variant, again with a 2048 x 1536 pixel resolution, which would be a logical size guess for the second Tab S3 device.

Both the Tab S2 models used Super AMOLED displays, which we would expect Samsung to use for the Tab S3 too. There has been no talk of curved displays or better screen-to-body ratios for the Tab S3, like there has been for the Galaxy S8 smartphone, but we'd expect a couple of display improvements over the Tab S2 anyway.

Tab S3 expected to have faster processor

Tab S3 expected to have more RAM

Better camera rumoured for Tab S3

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 is rumoured to feature either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 chipset or the company's own Exynos 7420 processor, both of which are rumoured to be coming with 4GB of RAM. It is expected to be available with at least 32GB of internal storage and in Wi-Fi and LTE variants.

The new slab is also said to be coming with Universal Flash Storage 2.0 for quicker file and app access, a 12-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel rear camera.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 comes with either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 processor or the Exynos 5433 chip, depending on the region. Both have 3GB of RAM and they both come in 32GB or 64GB storage options with microSD support.

The larger Tab S2 model has a 5870mAh battery, while the smaller model has a 4000mAh capacity, both of which are charged via Micro-USB. Both models also have an 8-megapixel rear camera, 2.1-megapixel front camera.

Android Nougat expected for Tab S3

Potential S Pen features for Tab S3

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 is said to be launching Android Nougat from the box, while the Tab S2 launched on Android Lollipop and will eventually get updated to Nougat in the first half of 2017.

There are likely to be several new features on board the new Tab S3, especially if the S Pen is included in the box. It's not yet clear what the differences in user experience will be so expect familiar but not identical.

Based on the rumours, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 will bring a number of updates compared to the Tab S2, including processing power, camera improvements and hopefully software experience,

Everything is speculation for now but we will update this feature when the official specs are unveiled. For now, you can read our Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 rumour round up.